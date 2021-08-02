Many headphones without a built-in microphone come with attachments that can be added on for a more versatile user.

The best wired headphones for a direct connection

Headphones are some of the best ways to listen to music, podcasts and videos. However, with an increasing trend of going wireless, many users are still looking to wear more traditional headphones. Wired headphones offer many advantages to wireless pairs, including never needing to charge batteries, never having connectivity issues and often costing less.

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones is a top pick for the best wired, in-ear headphones, due to their strong audio and power and multiple different ear tip sizes for the right fit. And the Sennheiser Pro Audio HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphone wins in the over-ear, wired category, thanks to its impressive sound quality and comfortable ear cups. There are still several different high-quality pairs of wired headphones on the market today from the best brands in audio. With still such a large quantity of solid wired headphones being sold, it can be a difficult decision to make.

Features of the best wired headphones

Audio quality

The biggest factor for any pair of headphones is always the audio quality. With audio quality ranging depending on the brand, what kind of equalization tools are available and price, knowing what standard of audio must be met in order to consider buying can help make the decision much easier.

Earbuds, on-ear headphones or over-ear headphones?

Another major factor to consider is what type of headphones to buy. Earbuds will be the least expensive and the easiest to travel with, but will also fall short on audio quality in comparison to on-ear and over-ear headphones. On-ear and over-ear headphones are usually more durable and offer superior sound for the user. Knowing which is the best fit for the needs of the user can make choosing a pair of headphones much easier.

Durability

Durability is of course important, and especially so for more active users. A pair of headphones will be exposed to travel, drops and wear and tear over the course of its lifetime. Having headphones with water resistance and solid construction can prevent any major damage to them and actually save the user money in the long run.

Connection type and compatibility

While most headphones connect to a traditional headphone jack, many now have wires that are exclusively for the Apple lightning port or a USB-C device. Many devices today do not come equipped with a regular headphone jack, which may mean having to buy an adapter to connect the headphones.

Built-in microphone or touch controls

Having a built-in microphone or touch controls on the headphones can help a lot for users on the go. Instead of having to take out a phone in order to change a song or answer a call, a quick touch of a button can make the headphones a lot more convenient. Especially for those who use headphones while working, a built-in microphone is perfect for videoconferencing.

Noise-canceling technology

Noise-canceling technology can allow the headphones to completely isolate the audio being played, so no outside sounds disturb the user. For those wearing headphones in loud places like a coffee shop, noise-canceling technology can be a major benefit and allows them to focus on whatever audio is being played.

The best wired headphones

Best of the best wired earbuds

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Earphones

What you need to know: Some of the highest quality wired earbuds on the market, these headphones are equipped with top-of-the-line audio and power, alongside multiple different sizes and types of buds to ensure a comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: You get easy-to-use touch controls with a built-in microphone and multi-function button for full use of the connected device.

What you should consider: Some users report a lack of durability with the headphone jack or wire being damaged after just a few months of heavy use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck wired earbuds

SAMSUNG Earphones Corded Tuned by AKG

What you need to know: These comfortable and affordable earbuds are lightweight and equipped with high-quality AKG audio.

What you’ll love: Alongside fully functioning touch controls and a built-in microphone, the earbuds also have tangle-free fabric wrapping the wire for easier storage.

What you should consider: The earbuds themselves are delicate and this can end up distorting the audio over time if the wire or buds are somehow damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud Headphones

What you need to know: These headphones are high-quality earbuds with an easy-to-use touch control board and a Y-type flat cord to prevent tangling. They also come in different earbud sizes for a comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: The earbuds offer a surprising amount of bass due to the high-energy neodymium magnets and built-in noise isolation design.

What you should consider: The sound quality can suffer as a result of the boosted bass, with some higher sounds ending up lost or warped if the volume is too high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best of the best wired on/over-ear headphones

Sennheiser Pro Audio HD 650 Open Back Professional Headphone

What you need to know: These headphones have some of the best overall sound quality available on the market, with open-backs to ensure a cleaner, crisper audio even as the volume increases.

What you’ll love: The silk-lined internal ear cups provide extreme comfort even after hours of use at a time. The balanced equalization means the treble or bass do not overtake the other.

What you should consider: There are no touch controls or microphones built into the wire, which makes the headphones less versatile than many others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck wired on/over-ear headphones

Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones

What you need to know: Affordable headphones that still boast top audio and comfortable over-ear cups.

What you’ll love: Any additional attachments can be bought or added on, such as a microphone, windscreen or line-outs for audio mixing and editing.

What you should consider: They do not have the same level of balance between treble and bass as many higher-quality models on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention

Sony MDRZX110NC Noise-Canceling Headphones

What you need to know: These affordable, lightweight headphones are great for everyday use and are extremely comfortable for extended use over time.

What you’ll love: They come with noise-canceling technology for isolating the audio being played. You’ll get up to 80 hours of noise-canceling power before needing to be recharged.

What you should consider: They lack the same level of audio quality as more expensive Sony headphones and do not have a built-in microphone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

