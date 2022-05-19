Which gaming monitor brand is better?

Asus and LG are big names in the home computing industry, and both make excellent products. In fact, Asus has made a name for itself with its wide variety of premium PC gaming hardware, including top-of-the-line motherboards, graphics cards, laptops and more. Meanwhile, LG is world famous for its fantastic OLED TVs — but how do its PC monitors hold up compared to those from Asus?

Ultimately, LG makes good gaming monitors without any major flaws. It even offers some impressive high-end options. On the whole, though, Asus gaming monitors come in a larger selection, offer the same or better value, and boast similar (and in some cases, better) specifications.

In other words, while both manufacturers have something good to offer, you’re much more likely to find a good deal on a great gaming monitor from Asus than LG.

Asus gaming monitors

Asus is no stranger to premium gaming equipment. It’s also not afraid to listen to feedback and improve on its releases from year to year. As a result, there’s a huge variety of Asus gaming monitors to wade through. It’s hard to go wrong with any you might pick, though Asus’ 40-inch and larger gaming displays are sometimes overpriced, especially when sourced from online retailers.

Asus gaming monitor pros

An impressive selection: Maybe you’re looking for a compact, low-priced secondary display for tracking your Discord chat. Maybe you’re in the market for a 3-foot-wide 4K display that provides a remarkably immersive experience. Either way, Asus has something you’ll appreciate.

Above-average value for the dollar: You'll pay a bit less for premium features than you would with most other brands.

Excellent midrange options: Asus especially shines in one of the most popular categories. It offers several worthwhile offerings that are both affordable and high-performance, each tailored to a slightly different experience.

Asus gaming monitor cons

Merely average customer service: Owners’ experiences with Asus customer service are hit or miss. Some report friendly and responsive service, while others say their representatives could have been a little more effective. Overall, though, Asus customer service does get the job done much of the time.

Best Asus gaming monitors

Asus VG248QG

It’s cheap and effective, with a high refresh rate and fast pixel response that greatly minimizes motion blur. Sold by Amazon

Asus Tuf VG32AQL1A

This impressive 32-inch, 1440p option can display up to 170 frames per second in the same DCI-P3 color space that big-budget Hollywood movies are mastered in. Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Swift PG279QM

Running at 240 hertz and equipped with Nvidia’s G-Sync and Reflex Latency Analyzer technologies, this is one of the fastest and most advanced monitors ever. Sold by Amazon

Asus Tuf VG28UQL1A

If you demand peak visual fidelity, look no further than this 4K, 144-hertz option. While you’ll need a powerful PC to take full advantage of it, it delivers essentially the highest clarity possible in a gaming display. Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM

One of this monitor’s most interesting features is its Extreme Low Motion Blur technology, which makes for some of the best motion handling and least ghosting and artifacting ever seen on a gaming monitor. Sold by Amazon

Asus ROG Strix XG349C

There are few ultrawide monitors as responsive, high-resolution, and bold as this one. Sold by Amazon

LG gaming monitors

LG makes quite a few monitors, and they tend to get high marks for everyday use. It releases far fewer gaming-focused displays, and the ones it does sell can boast impressive specifications including high refresh rates and wide color gamuts.

Probably the most intriguing part of LG’s display lineup, though, is its family of OLED TVs, which are gaining significant popularity among PC and console gamers alike.

LG gaming monitor pros

They double as great business monitors: Features such as side-by-side splitscreen, picture-in-picture and blue light reduction modes make many LG monitors excellent choices for working on when you’re not actively playing.

Its OLED TVs are great for gaming: If you want the largest gaming display possible, the LG C1 and its successor the C2 are great (albeit expensive) options.

It's developing OLED gaming monitors: As the pioneer of large-format OLED displays, it's no surprise that LG is currently engineering gaming monitors that use the great-looking technology.

LG gaming monitor cons

Its OLED gaming monitors aren’t very accessible: Aside from the fact that they’re not out yet, don’t expect any LG OLED gaming monitors to be anywhere near affordable.

Below-average selection: There are fewer LG gaming monitors to choose from than there are Asus gaming monitors.

Subpar value for the money: You'll have to pay quite a bit for a premium LG gaming monitor, and its midrange offerings don't offer the best value.

Mediocre customer service: The consensus is that it's not very fun to deal with LG's policies and representatives.

Best LG gaming displays

LG C1 OLED TV

It’s neither a dedicated gaming monitor nor the latest version of LG’s OLED TV lineup, but it’s a great value given how terrific it is for gaming and watching movies. Sold by Amazon

LG 27GP750-B

It delivers good motion handling at up to 240 frames per second, making it a reasonably affordable choice for anyone who likes to play competitive first-person shooter games. Sold by Amazon

Should you get an Asus or LG gaming monitor?

If you can find a good deal on a new LG gaming monitor that meets your needs, by all means take it. However, you’re far more likely to run across an Asus gaming monitor with the high resolution, fast refresh rate, wide color gamut and good pixel response time that makes for a great gaming experience.

