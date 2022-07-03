If your outlet extender has a long cord, do not tie it in knots or allow it to change position too much while in use to prevent damage to the cable.

Which office outlet extender is best?

Outlets in an office space rarely have enough spots to plug in every device you need to use daily. Computers, monitors, printers, scanners, copiers and more are common, requiring consistent power for maximized productivity. Whether used in a traditional office setting or a home office, outlet extenders can make it easier to power all of the most critical devices.

If you are looking for an extender and power strip with smart device capabilities, the top choice is the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300. It has multiple outlets and USB ports that can all be controlled individually, unlike most strips that have only on and off states.

What to know before you buy an office outlet extender

What kind of extender do you need?

Some extender cables help connect you to an outlet that is too far away. Some power strips moderately extend the range of your outlet, in addition to expanding the number of devices that you can plug into that power source. These will often have surge-protection features, which can help ensure the electrical safety of an office or home office.

How many outlets do you need?

Sometimes the distance to the outlet is the primary issue, and you need an extension cord with reach. Other times, you will need a power strip for many devices to use a single outlet. Depending on your office setup, consider how many outlets you will need to use before buying an extender. Power strips generally have between four and a dozen outlets. It varies greatly, and you do not need a longer power strip on the end of your outlet extension cord than needed.

Is the outlet behind a desk?

If your outlet is in an awkward spot, you may need an extender adapter so that you can plug in other cables at different angles. Combining an adapter plugged into the outlet with a power strip to set up all the necessary electronics can be a convenient solution to that problem.

What to look for in a quality office outlet extender

Safety

The best outlet extension cables and devices have surge protection to protect all the plugged electronics. Surge protection is critical because it can prevent damage to property from power surges or any electrical supply issues. Worst case scenario, you may need to replace an outlet extender device, but that is preferable to replacing all the office equipment plugged into one.

Length

There is no optimal length and reach of an extension cord or power strip because it depends on the office space layout. Some outlets are too far away from where they need to be for them to be useful, but some do not need a long extension cable taking up unnecessary space. Measure the length you need before you buy any devices for your office space.

Ports

The number and type of ports are important. Note if your devices require two or three-pronged outlets. Also, consider if devices need to be plugged directly into a USB port to charge. There are lots of outlet extender products that have dedicated USB ports. The best number of ports is the number you need plus one or two extra, if you need to temporarily plug in another device or charge a mobile phone with the outlet.

How much you can expect to spend on an office outlet extender

You can find simple extenders and power for less than $30. If you need a particularly long extender cable or additional features, it could cost $30-$50 for indoor outlet extension gear.

Office outlet extender FAQ

Do outlet extenders need smart technology?

A. Tons of outlet extension cables and devices that do not use smart technology at all. Unless you want the extra quality of life features or there is a specific reason you need an extender to be a smart device, it is not needed. You can save money by opting for a simple electrical extension cord or a power strip that fits in your office space.

How many devices can you plug into one power strip?

A. It depends on the energy required to power your devices, not just the number of outlets available. For your safety, be careful to avoid plugging in too many devices into one outlet. Check how much power an outlet can safely provide before adding more devices to the same power source. Depending on the outlet, you may be able to plug in all of your devices without the need to spread them out across more than one electrical outlet.

What’s the best office outlet extender to buy?

Top office outlet extender

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300

What you need to know: This is an excellent extender and power strip that features smart technology for convenience and safety.

What you’ll love: It has six separately controlled outlets and three dedicated USB ports. Users can cut down on energy consumption by using the companion app to monitor energy flow. The smart strip helps users to draw only the power needed and is a certified surge protector. You can use the app or a smart assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant to control the outlet.

What you should consider: Some users have had issues with the device rebooting or having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi to use smart control features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top office outlet extender for the money

APC Surge Protector With USB Charging Ports

What you need to know: This affordable rotating power strip allows devices to plugin safely, even at odd angles.

What you’ll love: It comes in a few color options and wall mounts if needed. Each of the six outlets can rotate while maintaining a connection. It allows for easy management of multiple cables that need to connect from multiple different directions. A built-in LED indicator light informs users of the status of the device’s surge protection.

What you should consider: The LED light may have some issues with ground fault detection, but the extender is safe and affordable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

360 Electrical Habitat Braided Extension Cord

What you need to know: This outlet extender cable with a six-foot cord is especially sturdy and difficult to damage.

What you’ll love: The cord is braided and durable. It has three power outlets and two dedicated USB ports that support fast charging for tablets and smartphones. Because each outlet is on a different side of the sturdy cube, bulky or unusually shaped plugs are not an issue. The part that plugs into the outlet is low-profile and can fit if an outlet is hidden behind a desk or cabinet.

What you should consider: There are not that many outlets, so if you need to plug in a large number of devices to your outlet extender, you may need a power strip instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

