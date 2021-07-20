The best digital photo frame

Before setting up your Wi-Fi-enabled digital photo frame, make sure your smartphone and devices have all apps and updates necessary to facilitate photo sharing.

A digital photo frame

Photographs are sentimental and preserve memories but keeping a stack of them lying around or stored on your phone isn’t practical. To save space and maximize your photo storage options, purchase a digital photo frame.

Digital photo frames are the photo albums of the 21st century, as they have expandable storage options and interactive features to display thousands of pictures.

To keep you up to speed with all the new features and models, we’ve taken a fresh look at digital photo frames. In this guide, we’re highlighting one of our popular long-standing favorites as well as two new arrivals to our shortlist.

Top digital photo frames

1. Aura’s Mason Smart Digital Photo Frame: This newcomer to our shortlist snags the top spot, thanks to its attractive design and Alexa compatibility.

2. Aluratek’s Digital Photo Frame: A budget-friendly option, this model joins this year’s list for its easy-access expandable memory slots.

3. Pix-Star’s WiFi Cloud Digital Photo Frame: This model returns to our list for its convenient video and photo-sharing app that displays pictures instantly.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a digital photo frame

Digital photo frames make it easy to display pictures and slideshows, but how do they work?

Their design is simple: they consist of a traditional frame that encases a screen. Pictures and sometimes videos are displayed when the unit pulls images from its memory. Most units have internal memory, and some are equipped with slots to support SD cards or USB sticks.

Consumers may gravitate to digital photo frames in a size that appeals to them, ranging from small 7-inch models to portrait-size 15-inch models. Smaller digital photo frames are appropriate for display on desks or bedside tables, where larger ones may be used for events or entertaining.

Screen resolution should be a top feature to consider, as it affects overall image quality. Decent digital photo frames offer a resolution of no less than 800 x 600. Middle-of-the-road models have a 1600 x 1200 resolution. High-end, high-resolution digital photo frames come in at a crisp 2048 x 1536 resolution.

If you’re not familiar with the term aspect ratio, make sure you’re aware of it when you compare digital photo frames. Aspect ratio refers to the ratio of an image’s width to its height. When it comes to digital photo frames, it’s recommended to choose one that uses the same aspect ratio as the camera you’re using. Otherwise, you might end up with stretched or cropped images.

Social media, cloud storage, and wireless photo-sharing are here to stay. For that reason, many new, high-end digital photo frames are Wi-Fi-enabled to meet modern photo needs. With a Wi-Fi-enabled frame, you can download the app to send photos and videos directly to the frame for immediate display. Some digital photo frames can be connected as part of a network as well, which allows users to share photos across all frames seamlessly.

Each digital photo frame operates slightly differently, so you may need to find your way around the settings to set up custom slideshows. For one, you’ll need to set up intervals, which control how long a photo remains displayed. With some frames, you can create a series of custom slideshows. In digital photo frames with touchscreens, you’re able to create new slideshows directly on the device based on the photos you tap as favorites.

As far as price goes, you can spend anywhere from $30$250 on a digital photo frame. Those priced at $70 and below offer basic features for slideshows, whereas high-end digital photo frames costing $170 and above often have better resolutions and a variety of customization features.

Digital photo frame FAQ

Q. How are digital photo frames powered?

A. Most models have power cords, which means they need to be set up near outlets. Only some models have the additional option for battery power, though they burn through batteries quickly during prolonged use.

Q. How do I mount a digital photo frame?

A. Digital photo frames usually have kickstand legs for tabletop display, and most models have holes that fit over a regular nail head. Certain digital photo frames are packaged with mounting hardware, which is optional to attach.

In-depth recommendations for best digital photo frames

Best of the best

Aura’s Mason Smart Digital Photo Frame

What we like: Equipped with built-in WiFi for easy photo sharing between the frame and iOS and Android devices. Includes automatic color correction to enhance images. Custom slideshows range from 15 minutes to 4 hours on loop.

What we dislike: Has a couple quirks, such as the somewhat rough shuffle mode setting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Aluratek’s Digital Photo Frame

What we like: Supports SD cards and USBs. Fairly user-friendly controls, making it usable for those who aren’t tech-savvy. Slideshows begin as soon as the unit is turned on. Wooden frame gives it a rustic look.

What we dislike: Instructions are not as clear as they could be, and occasional compatibility issues with certain USBs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pix-Star’s WiFi Cloud Digital Photo Frame

What we like: High-resolution 1024 x 768 display. Power-save mode turns off and on when you enter the room. Native app lets you share photos and videos to connected Pix frames. Backed with lifetime support and a 2-year limited warranty.

What we dislike: You may need to cycle through slideshows to see newly-sent photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

