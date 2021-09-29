Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
48°
Des Moines
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Iowa News
Metro News
Digital Originals
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Agribusiness Report
Honoring Black History
Continuing the Conversation
Destination Iowa
BestReviews
Veterans’ Voices
Golden Apple
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Wastewater dumping into Des Moines River near Birdland; …
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Awareness: How to prepare
Video
Biden to announce new sanctions on Russia during …
Man charged with stabbing, shooting Iowa teen to …
Severe Weather Awareness: Severe Thunderstorms
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School Scores
High School
Football Friday Primetime
RVTV
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? The cruelty of NCAA Tourney
Video
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: sweet Cyclone turnaround
Video
Cyclone women rout Georgia, Sweet 16 next
Video
Faceoff: Peacocks, Tyrese Hunter, Murray & Clark, …
Video
Mr. Soundoff Says: NCAA tournament = Hawkeye pain
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
Senior Salutes
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
Open for Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
Contact Hello Iowa
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Please enter a search term.
Programming & Design
Best online game design course
Top Programming & Design Headlines
Best Kano computer kit
Best book to help you learn Python
Best book to help you learn C++
Best Python for dummies book
Best ‘Computers for Dummies’ book
Best robot building kit
More Programming & Design
Best computer science books
Best CSS books
Best graphic design books
Wounded Warrior Project
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)