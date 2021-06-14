Bath Accessories

Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Originals
Coronavirus
Special Reports
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Clear The Shelters
Honoring Black History
First Responder Appreciation
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Golden Apple
Agribusiness
BestReviews
Video Game News
Top Stories
Iowa woman accused of setting another woman on fire
Top Stories
Girl Scouts have millions of unsold boxes of cookies thanks to pandemic
Explosion, massive fire at chemical plant prompts evacuations in Rockton
Live
IDPH: Slight uptick in 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate
State Patrol: Teens in custody following chase, rollover crash in stolen vehicle
Video
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Excitement for Tokyo builds at U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha
Video
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: College Football Playoff Must Make One Change
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? Beer Finally Arrives at Kinnick Stadium
Video
Faceoff: New venues for state baseball, Wrigleyville uniforms, Djokovic wins French Open, Cyclone football helmets
Video
Mr. Soundoff Says: Rizzo says no to vaccine, sparks debate
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Senior Salutes
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
WHO Rocks the Block
Open For Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
On WHO 13
WHO Rocks the Block
WHO 13 App Center
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Search
Search
Bath Accessories
The best body wash for sensitive skin