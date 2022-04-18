What are the bestselling La Mer products at Sephora?

If you’re looking to bring the quality of a five-star spa treatment directly into your own home, look no further than La Mer. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson swear by La Mer’s products. Their moisturizers are created with a top-secret formula to improve the skin’s barrier, making skin look smoother, plumper and deeply hydrated. The high-end line also carries a range of other products, from cleansers to lip balms, to meet all your skin care needs.

A good place to start is with beauty retailer Sephora, which carries many of La Mer’s top sellers. Here’s a look at some of the more popular options.

What you need to know about La Mer

Miracle Broth

Whether it’s the infamous Creme de la Mer moisturizing cream or the newer Eye Concentrate, La Mer products contain the company’s unique Miracle Broth, which is the secret ingredient that makes their products so luxurious. The Miracle Broth is made through a closely guarded fermentation process, carried out by skin care scientists at the La Mer laboratories.

As the story goes, it was created by Dr. Max Huber, who was burned in a lab explosion and believed sea kelp could heal him. After years of experimenting, he created this special elixir that could restore damaged skin and began selling it in the 1960s. In addition to the Miracle Broth, La Mer offers a variety of naturally derived elixirs to fight things like acne and the effects of aging.

Sizes

La Mer products are luxurious and, therefore, come with a hefty price tag. For instance, just two ounces of Crème de la Mer moisturizer costs $360. Understanding that that’s a high price for something you may only want to try for a short time, the company offers tiny sizes of many of its products. So you can try out, say, a half ounce of Crème de la Mer for $95, one ounce of The Cleansing Foam for $25 and a half ounce of the super hydrating The Renewal Oil for $140. While it’s still pricey, a little goes a long way with all of La Mer’s products.

Top 8 bestselling La Mer products at Sephora

La Mer Creme de la Mer Moisturizer

Not only is this the bestselling La Mer product on Sephora, but it was the 16th bestselling product across all of Sephora’s outlets in 2021. On top of that, it is La Mer’s overall top seller. Made with their Miracle Broth, this cream is rich and absorbs into the skin quickly. In addition to increasing firmness, it’s also a great hydrator and reduces redness. Sold by Sephora

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream

Similar to the all-time bestselling Creme de la Mer, this is a superb hydrating lotion. This lightweight cream is designed to renew your skin’s natural barrier. One of the unique features of this cream is that the lotion itself contains microscopic, multilayered spheres that are constructed to penetrate the skin for a hydration boost that leaves skin looking dewy and feeling firm. Sold by Sephora

La Mer The Treatment Lotion

Although this is the third bestselling La Mer product that Sephora offers, it’s the first step in the full La Mer skin care routine. This lotion has the consistency of a liquid and is optimized to hydrate and nourish the skin. This product should be applied directly after washing and before any serums. In addition to Miracle Broth, The Treatment includes 73 different sea minerals that revive and replenish the skin. Sold by Sephora

La Mer The Concentrate Serum

The Concentrate is clinically proven to increase the strength of the skin’s natural barrier within two weeks. It’s best to use this serum directly after The Treatment Lotion, and while it doesn’t hydrate, it helps prevent harmful environmental factors like pollution from impacting your skin. Additionally, this product drastically reduces inflammation, which makes it ideal for a morning skin care routine. Sold by Sephora

La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion

Because this is an emulsion, it’s thinner and lighter than traditional moisturizers but doesn’t sacrifice any hydration. The lightness of this emulsion allows it to quickly absorb into your skin, which makes it an ideal product for midday use. Another great feature of this emulsion is that it relies on high concentrations of natural ingredients like soy and kelp to achieve stunning results. Plus, it also contains Miracle Broth and Lime Tea Concentrate, which uses antioxidants to support balance and texture. Sold by Sephora

La Mer The Soft Fluid Longwear Foundation SPF 20

Although this product doesn’t fall under the category of traditional skin care, foundation is an integral part of many people’s morning routine. This foundation comes in a variety of tones so you can perfectly match your skin color, and it includes sun protection. Sunscreen is an often-overlooked aspect of healthy skin care, and this foundation has a weightless quality that puts regular sunscreen to shame. Sold by Sephora

La Mer The Cleansing Foam

A little goes a long way when it comes to this cleanser. One fingertip’s worth can be worked into a lather that covers the entire face. This product leaves your complexion feeling clean without creating excessive dryness or relying on chemicals. It is scented, but it’s not overpowering, and it’s formulated to draw out impurities in all skin types. Sold by Sephora

La Mer The Renewal Oil

This is one of the most versatile products in La Mer’s lineup, thanks to the fact that it can be applied on your face, body, hair and nails. Equipped with collagen, Miracle Broth and Lime Tea Concentrate, this oil is made specifically to renew the softness, strength and shine of wherever it is applied. As an added benefit, it’s designed to be blended and mixed with other creams, lotions or sunscreens, making it a cinch to apply. Sold by Sephora

