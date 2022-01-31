Which hair serum is best?

Your hair deserves some special self-care. Hair serums are an excellent product to incorporate into your hair care regimen. It can strengthen, protect and create a much nicer result as you style your hair.

Dry hair needs love, too, and a good remedy is the Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum. This is a universal serum for all hair types made to restore and replenish brittle hair. It’s a triple protector from heat, frizz and damage. There are so many hair serums out there, but there are ways to find the best product for your hair.

What to know before you buy a hair serum

Assess your hair

Start with asking yourself questions about your hair type. Is your hair thick or thin? Is it naturally coiled, curly or straight? Do you wear your hair in a protective style? Is it dry, or is your scalp too oily? Is your hair textured or not? The more questions you answer about your hair, the more details you have to work with when you’re looking for the best hair serum.

Assess your needs

After identifying your hair type, you’ll want to think about what you want from a hair serum. For example, if after coloring your hair, you’re trying to rehydrate it, you should opt for a serum that focuses heavily on moisturization. As for damaged and rough hair, a product emphasizing split-end repair may be a better choice for you. Learn your hair needs and prioritize that as you look for a hair serum.

Check ingredients

When you know exactly what your hair is asking for, you’ll want to review the ingredients of each product. Keratin, argan oil, Moroccan and jojoba oils are some of the most common ingredients you’ll find in hair serums, and each has different effects on your hair. Keratin is a protein used for breakage repair and split ends. Argan and Moroccan oils are suitable for dense and thick hair types. Jojoba oil is ultra-hydrating and is very thin and light, making it a great choice for curly hair types.

What to look for in a quality hair serum

Clean products

As the cosmetics industry becomes more eco-friendly, it is apparent that clean hair products are the ideal choice. Many hair serums are full of chemicals, sulfates, parabens and fragrances, so keep this in mind when looking for a product. The less ingredients, the more your hair will thank you. Harsh synthetic materials will only coat your hair and leave it temporarily hydrated, but serums with a high density of elements like keratin and argan oil will penetrate and heal your hair.

Minimal usage

If a hair serum is doing its job correctly, you should only use it every few days. A product of high quality will be enough to keep your hair shining and healthy in-between uses. Moreover, a little goes a long way when it comes to hair serums. Only a pea-sized amount will be necessary for most hair serums to cover your hair. Using too much serum will overcorrect hydration, and you may find your roots and ends to look greasy and wet.

Seeing results

A well-crafted hair serum will often give you noticeable results within a month or so. Pay attention to your hair and track your hair’s progress based on your goal (reduce dryness, frizziness, retain elasticity). If you aren’t seeing any changes to the feel or look of your hair, it may be wise to change products. This may be due to choosing a product that doesn’t work for your hair type or indicates a cheap designed product.

How much you can expect to spend on a hair serum

You can anticipate spending between about $20-$50 on hair serum based on your hair goals.

Hair serum FAQ

Do I wash my hair after using hair serum?

A. This will depend on the product you’re using. More often than not, hair serum is used after washing your hair and before you use heat tools on it. Sometimes serum is used on dry hair to add shine and moisture after using heat tools.

Where do I apply hair serum?

A. Hair serum is used mostly on your mid-length to ends, but this will vary based on the product you purchase. If you’re trying to rehydrate your scalp, choose a hair serum specializing in root restoration to prevent an oily appearance.

What are the best hair serums to buy?

Top hair serum

Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum

What you need to know: This lightweight oil-based serum is a harmony of 4 essential oils: maize, pracaxi, argan and camellia oils.

What you’ll love: Frizz and dullness will be a thing of the past with this product. It is multipurpose and can be used before or after you shower giving you a boost before you shampoo or a finishing touch to add shine.

What you should consider: The product does not indicate whether it is vegan or gluten-free.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top hair serum for coiled and curly hair

PATTERN Jojoba Oil Hair Serum

What you need to know: Your hair will never feel more nourished and loved than with this jojoba oil-based serum.

What you’ll love: Made from safflower, jojoba, rosehip, olive and lavender oils, you can use this combination serum on the scalp or throughout your hair to deliver moisture and revive your natural shine. It is residue-free and lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about product build-up and a heavy layer of serum. Additionally, it is formulated to prevent itchiness and flaking. This product is color-safe and cruelty-free and packaged with an eco-friendly design.

What you should consider: This hair serum is highly concentrated oil, so only a drop or two is necessary for each use.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top hair serum for scalp treatment

Healthy Scalp Hair Density & Clarifying Serum

What you need to know: This water-based scalp treatment is made to strengthen and moisturize your hair and revive your luster.

What you’ll love: Certified clean by Sephora, this product contains only natural ingredients leaving you with the purest and safest formula possible. It is designed for all hair types and is intended to reduce flaking and dander on your scalp. If you face a lot of build-up from other hair care products, this will cleanse your skin gently and restore your supple skin.

What you should consider: This product is certified cruelty-free but does not mention if it is a vegan product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Isabella Acitelli writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.