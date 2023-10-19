The delicate skin under your eyes may need a little extra love

As temperatures drop in fall and winter, you may notice your skin getting dryer. Extra-sensitive areas, such as the skin on your lips or the delicate skin around your eyes, may be even more impacted. One way to combat under-eye dryness in the winter is by using hydrating under-eye masks, also known as under-eye patches.

What to look for in under-eye patches

There are many under-eye patches on the market, and the selection can feel overwhelming if you don’t know what to look for. Key points to consider when shopping for the best hydrating under-eye patches include application method, benefits and ingredients.

Application method

Most under-eye patches are soaked in serum and placed on the skin under your eyes for a dedicated amount of time. After removal, you can often toss the under-eye patch (as most are single-use only) and gently dab the remainder of the product into your skin. Follow with moisturizer and continue with your skin care routine as usual.

When preparing to use an under-eye mask, it’s important to check the time requirements for the particular product. You’ll want to ensure you have enough time to wear the patch for it to be effective. You’ll also want to set a timer to remove it after the suggested amount of time. Sometimes, leaving an under-eye patch on for too long can have adverse effects.

Benefits

Under-eye masks can claim to have several benefits for different skin concerns. These can include hydration for dry skin, a soothing, cooling sensation, de-puffing the under-eye skin, alleviating dark circles, brightening the under-eye area, benefits for graceful aging and more. Read the label carefully to determine whether a particular product is right for you. When in doubt, ask your dermatologist.

Ingredients

While most skin care products have long ingredient lists, you’ll want to pay attention to a product’s hero ingredient(s) to understand better what it can do for your skin. Below are some of the skin care ingredients commonly found in under-eye patches along with the benefits they offer.

If dryness is your top concern, look for hyaluronic acid on the ingredients label. Hyaluronic acid can bind over one thousand times its weight in water, according to Harvard Health, and in skin care products, it can help increase hydration in the skin.

Caffeine is not just for your morning cup of coffee. It’s a common skin care ingredient that can have a wide range of benefits, including brightening, de-puffing and soothing inflammation, according to Cleveland Clinic. Because of its de-puffing benefits, it’s found in many under-eye treatments, including patches.

Snail mucin — yes, the secretion from actual snails — has recently become a popular skin care ingredient because it’s believed to have a long list of skin benefits. That’s because it’s packed with hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and glycoproteins. (Still, research has not yet definitively proven snail mucin’s benefits on skin.)

Be sure to read ingredient labels and ensure that none of the ingredients in your under-eye patches can have adverse effects when paired with other products in your skin care routine. If so, do not use these products directly after one another.

Best under-eye patches for winter

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Foil Under Eye Patches For Dark Circles and Puffiness

The hydrating patches are packed with hyaluronic acid, leaving your eye skin feeling deeply moisturized. Furthermore, it’s formulated with peptides to help improve the texture and tone of skin and amino acids to help maintain skin’s hydration and texture. The luxurious gold color is a fun added bonus.

Patchology Rejuvenating De-Puffing Under Eye Gels

Formulated with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen, these refreshing patches leave your eyes feeling awakened, revived and revitalized. Because they only need five minutes of application time, they’re great for morning use while you get ready or when you’re in a rush.

Tula Eye Feel Amazing Cooling & Brightening Hydrogel Eye Masks

This under-eye mask has an instant cooling sensation designed to wake tired eyes. It’s infused with caffeine to help fight puffiness, niacinamide to help brighten the appearance of dull skin and hyaluronic acid and chamomile to help plump, hydrate and soothe.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

These hydrating patches are formulated with multiple sizes of hyaluronic acid to help draw in water and keep the under-eye area moisturized. Meanwhile, marshmallow root extract works to soften and soothe the look of skin and caffeine adds de-puffing benefits.

CosRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

Infused with snail secretion filtrate and niacinamide, this serum-soaked eye mask helps boost hydration and radiance of the under-eye area. It comes with two size masks — small and large — designed to fit various areas of your face.

