Essentials every new parent needs, according to new parents

Newborns need to relieve themselves roughly every 20 minutes, which is why they go through over 3,000 diapers in their first year.

Advice for new parents

Nothing is more enjoyable and terrifying at the same time as becoming a new parent. From the moment you get home with your newborn, you are overwhelmed, realizing you’re on your own. Every new parent experiences that feeling, but you can prevent becoming overwhelmed by making sure you’re prepared and stocked up on the essentials.

What to consider when shopping for your new baby

Talk to any new parent, and they will tell you that you can never be too prepared. Aside from purchasing a healthy supply of baby bottles , baby formula and diapers, you’ll need a crib and baby stroller already picked out as well.

Any parent will tell you that you will run out of items faster than you think, and you will quickly learn that you rarely have the supplies you’ll need. This is why you need to do your homework and stock up.

New baby comfort essentials

NUK Newborn 2-Pack Orthodontic Pacifiers

Naturally shaped after a mother’s nipple, this orthodontic pacifier promotes a natural sucking motion to help reduce pressure on your baby’s jaw and teeth. This narrow style is ideal for newborns and will fit perfectly under their nose to allow them to breathe easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Boppy Elephant Love Newborn Lounger in Grey

When you need a moment with both hands-free, this lounger will become the perfect nest for your new baby. Designed to be just as comfortable as your own arms, this soft, lightweight fabric and design make it easy to move from room to room. However, this lounger is not made for sleep and should only be used while supervised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

SwaddleMe Pod Newborn 2-Pack Safari Excursion

This is an adorable swaddle pod that is ideal for newborns who are not yet rolling. Made with ultra-soft fabric to create a womb-like feeling, this can prevent your baby from being startled awake and make nap time more relaxing for everyone. This pod is suitable for children up to 2 months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

New baby eating essentials

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle Newborn Starter Gift Set

A perfect starter set for new parents, this kit comes with multiple bottles, nipple sizes and accessories for feeding your new baby. The ultra-soft nipples use polypropylene, which is hospital-grade silicon and mimic the feeling of their mother’s breast. The high-tech Airflex vent helps support strong feeding habits by venting air away from the baby’s tummy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

New baby sleeping essentials

Graco Benton 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

This four-in-one crib is perfect for new parents and is a long-term investment. It easily converts from crib to daybed to toddler bed and finally, a full-size kid bed with a headboard. Designed by baby experts, this crib was tested to meet all applicable federal standards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

LulyBoo To-Go Travel Bed

An extra comfy baby lounger that converts into a nest, playpen and changing station is necessary for new parents. Easily take your baby anywhere with this portable lounger that turns into a backpack in one smooth motion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pali Stella Crib Blanket in Blue

Tuck your new baby in with a beautiful 100% cotton crib blanket. The reservable design has a paisley-like print on one side and plush grey on the other. It’s machine washable and easy to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

New baby clothing essentials

Carter’s Newborn 2-Pack Clouds Gowns in Mint

Ensure that your new baby is comfortable and stylishly dressed in these super-soft gowns. The expandable shoulders allow for easy access over the head, while the foldover cuffs allow for either hands-free or mittened options for the newborn.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Hudson Baby Size 0-3M 3-Pack Royal Safari Bodysuits

This playfully designed onesie pack in assorted colors allows your newborn to wear a new onesie for each day of the week. The cozy, short sleeve bodysuits made from 100% cotton have lap shoulders and bottom snaps for easy diaper changes.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Gerber Newborn 2-Pack Camo Tiger Hats in Green

Keep your baby’s head warm with a cute newborn hat. It uses delicate fabric that fits snug and will not irritate your baby’s new skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed, Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Goldbug Newborn Crochet Knit Bear Bootie in White

Warm your baby’s feet in cold weather with knit crochet bear booties. These are perfect for extra warmth or to provide memorable early family photos. The polyester design makes these booties comfortable, and the ribbed cuffs will help them fit snugly.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

New baby travel essentials

Ergobaby Embrace Newborn Carrier

This soft wrap will keep your baby close to you, while the supportive waist belt and cross straps make it so you won’t be adding additional pressure to your back. This newborn carrier attaches quickly without any complicated wrapping or ties. It can easily roll up and fit in a diaper bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat

This lightweight, ergonomic car seat is perfect for new parents. The premium PureCosi fabric wicks moisture away to keep your newborn cool and comfortable, while the side impact technology will keep them safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Cybex Gazelle S Stroller

This is a top-of-the-line stroller with a reversible seat and over 20 configurations that fit both babies and small children. The all-wheel suspension, rear-wheel-linked foot breaks and all-wheel suspension allow easy mobility while keeping your new baby comfortable. This stroller is compatible with Gazelle S Cot and any Cybex infant car seat.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.