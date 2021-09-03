Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
44°
LIVE NOW
WHO 13 News at Noon
Des Moines
44°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Iowa News
Metro News
Digital Originals
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Politics
The Insiders with Dave Price
Agribusiness Report
Honoring Black History
Continuing the Conversation
Destination Iowa
BestReviews
Veterans’ Voices
Golden Apple
Press Releases
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorms expected in Iowa this evening …
Top Stories
Ultra-high-speed fiber internet coming to metro cities
Video
Another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster gets FDA OK …
Ames Kum & Go robbed by man with gun
Gallery
State panel to review candidates’ nominating petitions …
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School Scores
High School
Football Friday Primetime
RVTV
China 2022
Masters Report
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: Cyclones played with house money
Video
Top Stories
Faceoff: Creighton upsets, Murray/Clark Naismith, …
Video
Mr. Soundoff Says: NFL Pro days overhyped
Video
What’s Bugging Andy? Blaming Lickliter
Video
Cyclone women upset by Creighton in Sweet 16 on Friday …
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Maps & Radar
WHO 13 Skycam Network
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Weather Related Closings
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Megan’s Weather Whys
Senior Salutes
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
Open for Business
What’s Cooking
Dollars and Sense
Wellness Wednesday
Guest of the Day
Contact Hello Iowa
On WHO 13
On-Air
WHO 13 App Center
Sign Up For Daily Email Alerts
WHO 13 Podcasts…
Live Streaming
Remarkable Women
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Search
Please enter a search term.
Replacement Parts
Best brake rotors
Top Replacement Parts Headlines
The best hydraulic filter
Wounded Warrior Project
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Veterans Resource Centers of America
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)