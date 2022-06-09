What is the best stainless steel dishwasher?

Dishwashers are a common convenience in many kitchens. Nearly 75% of American homes have a dishwasher. Their power and cleaning efficiency make washing dishes fast and easy.

Stainless steel dishwashers are a popular choice. They are resistant to rust and heat, last a long time and look trendy in modern kitchen designs. They are more expensive than other dishwashers, so finding the right one is an important investment. For its powerful spray angles and ultra-quiet operation at 42 dBA, the best stainless steel dishwasher is the Samsung StormWash Dishwasher.

What to know before you buy a stainless steel dishwasher

What are the different types of dishwashers?

There are three primary types of dishwashers to consider:

Built-in dishwashers are fitted underneath the kitchen counter and placed near the sink for easy access and connecting with the plumbing.

What are the advantages of stainless steel?

Stainless steel looks sleek and elegant. Its style is what has primarily launched its popularity; plus, it increases your home value. It also is resistant to heat and germs. Stainless steel dishwashers will pick up fingerprints quickly, but cleaning them is fast and simple. Keep in mind that stainless steel is more expensive than other materials used on dishwasher exteriors. And in most cases, they are not magnetic.

How many people are in your household?

Most standard dishwashers are designed to hold 12 place settings. New designs and adjustable racks allow you to wash even more than that if needed. Compact dishwashers will typically wash less. A standard capacity dishwasher may be most efficient if you have a large family, while smaller households may want to consider a compact.

What to look for in a stainless steel dishwasher

Low noise

Every dishwasher makes noise. The sound level is usually measured on the decibel scale. Some dishwashers are so quiet that they can run overnight without waking anyone. Most run between 46-60 dBA, but some are less than 46 dBA, which is the same sound level as rainfall.

Cycles

Most dishwashers have a normal wash setting along with a heavy-duty setting for pots and pans, as well as a quick wash cycle. Some units include an automatic cleaning cycle too.

Energy efficient

Look for dishwashers with the Energy Star approval label. Energy Star is a program of the U.S. Department of Energy and the Environmental Protect Agency that uses data from utility companies and consumer product corporations to establish guidelines for energy-efficient products. An Energy Star label gives consumers confidence that the dishwasher they are buying has met these standards for efficiency. Remember that how you run and load a dishwasher also impacts energy use.

Tub

Some stainless steel dishwashers come with a stainless steel tub. This increases the cost, but it does improve sound control and how clean the dishes come out. Stainless steel is very durable, but hard plastic tubs last just as long for less money.

How much you can expect to spend on a stainless steel dishwasher

Stainless steel dishwashers between $400-$700 are typically compact models with less capacity and features. For $500-$1,000 are standard capacity built-in models that are durable and have sensor technology. The most expensive dishwashers with luxury features and the latest design start over $1,000 and can exceed $2,000.

Stainless steel dishwasher FAQ

How do you clean stainless steel?

A. Always check your owner’s manual for recommended cleaners. You can clean most stainless steel with a microfiber rag and liquid dish soap. You can also use a simple baking soda and water combination. Avoid any alcohol-based products or glass cleaners. There are commercially sold stainless steel cleaners available in most hardware stores.

Do I have to clean off my dishes before loading them?

A. Most dishwashers have sensor technology that determines how dirty your dishes are and adjust the cycle accordingly. Large chunks of food should be scraped into the trash, but the leftover residue is acceptable. Your dishes don’t have to be spotless before going into the dishwasher. Check your owner’s manual for additional recommendations.

What is the best stainless steel dishwasher to buy?

Top stainless steel dishwasher

Samsung StormWash 42 dBA Dishwasher

What you need to know: This dishwasher features powerful jet sprays from all angles while operating at a hushed 42 dBA.

What you’ll love: It features a gentle touch panel with six wash cycles. Adjustable racks maximize the space for loading dishes. An automatic release door opens at the end of each cycle to circulate air. It includes a digital leak sensor.

What you should consider: There were some reports of dishes remaining wet after the dry cycle had run.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top stainless steel dishwasher for the money

Samsung Digital Touch 55 dBA Dishwasher

What you need to know: This dishwasher is affordable, quiet and designed for small spaces.

What you’ll love: It runs at 55 dBA with advanced cleaning cycles. It has four wash cycles. The upper rack is adjustable and accommodates up to 14 place settings. It is Energy Star rated for low carbon footprint and efficiency.

What you should consider: There were some reports that the dishes did not dry completely.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Whirlpool Fingerprint ResistantTop Control 24-Inch Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher with Third Level Rack

What you need to know: This powerful and quiet dishwasher is designed to wash and dry dishes faster and more completely.

What you’ll love: The total coverage spray arms increase water pressure based on the soil sensor measurement of the dishes’ dirtiness. Includes upper-tier third rack for silverware and utensils.

What you should consider: A few reports that dishes don’t get completely dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

