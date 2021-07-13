The best women’s heated jacket

Some women’s heated jackets come with a battery. Double-check the listing before you buy to make sure the battery is included.

A women’s heated jacket

A women’s heated jacket can help keep you warm on cold winter days without the bulk of extra padding. These battery-powered jackets come in both waterproof hardshell options and thin softshell materials designed to help your body move easily during a workout.

Before you buy a heated jacket, consider how much warmth you need and what kind of material and weight will best fit your activities. This shopping guide has lots of tips and a few recommendations to help you decide.

Considerations when choosing women’s heated jackets

Use

The first thing to consider when shopping for a heated jacket is where and when you plan to wear it. If you’re going fishing or plan to be in the snow and ice, a waterproof outer layer and heavy insulation will be helpful. For those planning to wear it while working out, a thick jacket may be too heavy and bulky. Instead, choose a heated jacket that is lighter and less padded.

Battery

Battery duration varies based on the heat setting you choose. Most jackets can provide about eight hours of heat on the low setting. On higher heat settings the batteries may only last a couple of hours.

Ventilation

This is still important in a heated jacket, particularly if you plan to use it while running or doing other strenuous activities.

Fit

A tailored fit will help hold the heat close to your body and make the jacket more effective.

Women’s heated jacket features

USB port

Some heated jackets include a battery pack designed with a USB port to support charging your phone or other heated accessories, such as gloves. This is convenient, but it will drain your battery more quickly.

Battery clip

Choose a jacket with a battery clip if you want to be able to use the battery pack’s USB charging capability separately from the jacket.

Women’s heated jacket prices

These garments start at about $80, but the inexpensive styles may be vests only and likely not come with a battery pack. Mid-range jackets that cost between $80 and $150 generally come with a soft shell made of quality material that likely has some water resistance. Battery packs may or may not be included. Expensive jackets that cost over $200 include a battery pack, hard shell, waterproofing, and longer battery life.

Women’s heated jacket FAQ

How long will the charge last on my heated jacket?

A. Most heated jackets last about eight hours per charge on the low setting. If you want a jacket that can keep you warmer longer, look for one with a lithium-ion battery.

Are these jackets safe to wear in wet weather?

A. Yes. Many heated jackets are made with a water-resistant outer shell that helps protect the electrical components. The low voltage used in all of these jackets isn’t strong enough to be dangerous.

Women’s heated jackets we recommend

Best of the best

Bosch Women’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket Kit

Our take: This is a well-made jacket that heats quickly and keeps you warm without a lot of bulk.

What we like: Included battery lasts longer than many others, even on high setting. Strong material provides good wind and water protection. Many useful pockets.

What we dislike: Sizes run a little small, a consideration if you plan to wear the jacket with layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

ororo Women’s Slim Fit Heated Jacket

Our take: If you’re looking for a slightly lower-priced jacket that still provides all the bells and whistles, this one doesn’t disappoint.

What we like: The hood is a nice feature that can be detached when you don’t need it. Slim design flatters a woman’s shape. Machine washable. Includes adaptor for international travel.

What we dislike: Battery pack placement is a little tricky and can be uncomfortable for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Venustas Women’s 3-in-1 Heated Jacket

Our take: Designed for comfort while providing extra warmth.

What we like: It works as a heated jacked, a ski jacket and a waterproof jacket. Comes with a 5V battery pack.

What we dislike: Provides warmth only up to 12 hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

