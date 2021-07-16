Best sweaters for fall 2021

Cardigans are often the best sweaters for fall because you can layer them to adjust to the changing weather.

Which sweaters are best for the fall season?

With the heat of the summer ever-present, it may seem as though there will be no need for extra layers. However, summer is the perfect time to start building your cool-weather wardrobe so you’re prepared when the temperatures begin to drop. Some of the best additions to a fall wardrobe are a few cozy, stylish sweaters to help keep you warm.

Fall sweaters are usually medium weight, so they offer more warmth than lightweight spring styles but aren’t as bulky as heavier winter options. Whether you want a cardigan to throw on over your favorite T-shirt or a crew neck style you can wear all on its own, there are plenty of great sweaters to help fill out your fall wardrobe.

Best fall sweaters 2021

Daily Ritual Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

This 100% cotton sweater is an excellent basic piece for any wardrobe. It has a crew neck and dropped shoulder design that gives it a more flattering shape. It also features defined ribbing at the neckline, cuffs and a hem. It is available in nine color options, including versatile neutrals like black and white.

Sold by Amazon

Alice + Olivia Leta Textured Pullover

This comfy fall sweater has a flattering crew neck, but it really stands out for its fun texture. It’s made of an open cable knit fabric and features a ribbed neckline, cuffs and trim. The bright green color will add a bright pop of color to your wardrobe.

Sold by Revolve and Amazon

Auburet Wrap Tie Waist Cardigan

This lightweight cardigan has a flattering wrap design and oversized fit. It’s an excellent layering piece because the cotton/spandex blend is lightweight and breathable. It features convenient front pockets, and it comes in 14 different colors to complement any wardrobe.

Sold by Amazon

Futurino High Neck Turtleneck Grid Pattern Knitted Sweater

Made of soft, stretchy acrylic fabric, this sweater is breathable and comfortable in cool fall weather. It features a stylish cowl neck and a high-low hem that looks great when tucked in in the front. Its grid pattern comes in more than 10 color options.

Sold by Amazon

Pendleton Textured Stripe Sweater

This lightweight cotton blend fall sweater has a crew neck and stylish decorative buttons at the cuffs. The stripes add interest to an otherwise simple sweater and are available in three different color options, including a striking red and white combination. It’s also machine-washable for easy care.

Sold by Amazon

Vineyard Vines Men’s Saltwater Quarter Zip

This fall sweater for men features a quarter-zip pullover design that’s comfortable and easy to wear. It’s made from a cotton and polyester blend that’s extremely soft, moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant. It features the classic Vineyard Vines embroidered whale logo on the chest.

Sold by Amazon

R & M Richards Plus Size Beaded Open Front Cardigan

If you need a dressy sweater for festive occasions this fall, this sparkling cardigan is an excellent option. It features an open-front design with beaded embellishments on both sides. It also hits at the hip and has comfortable three-quarter sleeves.

Sold by Macy’s

Cable Stitch Two Tone Mock Neck Sweater

This mock turtleneck sweater features a striking two-tone design that’s available in three color options. It has a comfortable, relaxed fit that works well with most casual outfits. The polyester blend material is extremely soft.

Sold by Amazon

Free People Touch The Sky Sweater

With a sexy foldover neckline and surplice front, this fall sweater is a perfect option for date nights in cool weather. It features a soft acrylic blend that drapes perfectly over your figure for a flattering fit. It’s made in the USA, and it comes in black and white color options.

Sold by Revolve and Amazon

Sidefeel Hooded Knit Cardigan

This cozy hooded cardigan is another excellent layering option for fall. It features a faux fur lining and large wooden buttons to give it a fun, outdoorsy look. Its heavier knit also makes it a perfect jacket in colder fall weather.

Sold by Amazon

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Crewneck Sweater

This classic crewneck sweater features tubular trim to help it stand out. It’s made of a super-soft cotton and modal blend, and it has a ribbed hem and cuffs. It also features a dark floral pattern that’s ideal for adding some color to your fall wardrobe.

Sold by Macy’s

Joie Austine Sweater

This fun 70s-inspired fall sweater for women features an eye-catching plaid pattern in versatile neutral colors. It’s made of a wool and acrylic blend, so it feels warm and soft against the skin. It also hits right at the waist for a more flattering fit.

Sold by Amazon

Tory Burch Breton-Stripe Merino Mock-Neck Sweater

This is a great sweater for a preppy look this fall. It has a relaxed fit and ribbed design that pairs well with most casual looks. It’s made of merino wool to keep you warm and cozy throughout the season. It features striking tortoise buttons at the neck closure.

Sold by Tory Burch

BCBGMAXAZRIA Bishop Sleeve Cable Sweater

The unique combination of bobble, stripe and cable stitching give this fall sweater a truly distinctive look. It has a V-neck and stylish bishop sleeves to flatter your figure. Best of all, it’s machine-washable, so it’s easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

PAIGE Raundi Sweater

This turtleneck sweater with a shoulder cut-out is a standout for fall. It’s made of a wool blend that can still keep you warm despite the exposed skin, and it offers a comfy, relaxed fit that’s easy to wear. The cuffs are also adjustable.

Sold by Amazon and Revolve

Fjallraven Men’s Ovik Knit Sweater

This 100 percent wool sweater is sure to keep you warm and cozy no matter how chilly it gets this fall. It features a striking pattern that’s available in four color options. It has a weight that works well all on its own or as a middle layer under a jacket. It’s made in the USA.

Sold by Amazon

