The best Queer Eye for Walmart patio furniture for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day rolls around once a year, and this year it falls on May 14. While mothers deserve to be pampered every day, this quickly approaching holiday is the perfect reminder to set aside time to honor any mother figure who has made an impact on your life. Not to mention, the weather should be warming up, making it a great time to soak up the sun. So, if your mom loves spending time outdoors, Queer Eye for Walmart patio furniture makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

What to know about the Queer Eye for Walmart furniture collection

If a mother figure in your life is obsessed with the Netflix show and watching the fab five transform people’s lives, this new Walmart collection will make the perfect gift. With this furniture, anyone can makeover their space without being on the show. The inspiring mission of “Queer Eye” is to help people “be the best versions of themselves,” and that’s what this Walmart home collection reflects.

All pieces feature a modern industrial theme and are made of metal and wood. While the patio furniture sets are perfect for a Mother’s Day gift, the collection also offers pieces for the bedroom, office, dining room and living room. Here are a few features you can expect from this Walmart collection.

Quality materials: The patio furniture is designed using resin, wicker, rust-resistant aluminum and steel. Most of the aluminum is hand-painted while the steel is powder coated, both of which offer a durable surface. The entire patio collection can be used indoors or outdoors and is made to withstand inclement weather.

Best Queer Eye for Walmart patio furniture

Queer Eye Adrian Curved Arm Dining Chair Four-pack

Elevate your mom’s outdoor space with these sleek dining chairs available in a trendy neutral color palette. Don’t worry if there isn’t ample space because they stack to store out of the way effortlessly and also come in a smaller pack of two chairs.

Queer Eye Cleo Slatted Folding Serving Cart

Whether she is entertaining indoors or outdoors, help her stay organized and have everything within reach with this buzzworthy serving cart. While two locking casters keep it sturdy, it also folds in half to quickly store in the closet or under the couch. Plus, the two shelves hold up to 75 pounds each.

Queer Eye Caden Resin Geo Dining Chair Two-pack

Add some brightness to any garden or patio thanks to this two-pack of gorgeous indoor or outdoor chairs available in several fun colors. The timeless modern design looks stylish, while the lattice design provides airflow to keep cool in the summer.

Queer Eye Palmer Outdoor Dining Chairs Four-pack

With durable wicker and hand-painted aluminum, this four-pack of patio dining chairs is a gift that will last for years. Plus, the aluminum is rust-resistant, making the chairs ideal for inclement weather. When the chairs are done being used, simply stack them out of the way.

Queer Eye Finley 30-inch Fire Pit and Propane Tank Holder Set

A fire pit will let mom start summer early or extend the season and continue to enjoy the brisk evenings. Thanks to the all-steel construction and durable powder coating, it will continue to be the focal point of many get-togethers.

Queer Eye Brennan Three-piece Bistro Set with Two Folding Chairs

Keep this three-piece patio bistro set out all year long or quickly set it up before guests arrive. The chairs feature a folding design for convenience and also require no assembly. Plus, the entire set is made using weather-resistant steel.

Queer Eye Palmer Two-piece Outdoor Lounge Chairs, Two-pack

If your mom loves to relax outdoors, opt for this two-pack of lounging chairs with comfortable and removable back and seat cushions. The set is designed with sturdy wicker, rust-resistant aluminum and planked resin synthetic wood that combine to create a durable chair.

Queer Eye Acadia Five-piece Fold and Store Outdoor Dining Set

Setting up an outdoor space has never been easier, thanks to this drop leaf table that effortlessly folds up to accommodate four people. It’s designed using all-weather acacia wood for durability that’s capable of withstanding changes in weather.

