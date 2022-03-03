Which Grinch Christmas trees are best?

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is such a holiday classic that Grinch-themed trees have become increasingly popular. A Grinch-themed tree can be a lot of fun, especially if you usually have a more formal tree. You can even keep the formal tree and put a Grinch-themed Christmas tree in another part of the house. The Holiday Aisle Light Blue Pine, with its whimsical look and long, lean profile, is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Grinch Christmas tree

There are lots of ways to go once you decide to invite the Grinch into your home for Christmas. Ease into the theme by picking just a Grinch wreath or a few ornaments, along with your usual decorations. Or recreate the tree styles of the Whos in Whoville or incorporate the green guy into the branches of your normal tree.

Seussical colors

If you want to feel like you are in Whoville this Christmas, you can buy a bright-colored tree and decorate it with even brighter decorations. You will know them when you see them because the Dr. Seuss books have such a distinctive illustration style and color palette. You will also automatically bring the Grinch to mind if you let his distinctive shades of green and red dominate your decorations.

Seussical shapes

There are trees with natural colors but in whimsical shapes that are evocative of the Dr. Seuss world too.

The Grinch himself

There are many fun dolls and standees that depict the Grinch. A few Grinch decorations around the home add a festive flair.

What to look for in a quality Grinch Christmas tree

Height

Standard ceiling height is 8–10 feet, but homes can vary dramatically. Check yours before you purchase any tree—Grinch-themed or not.

Width

It is a good idea to measure the space you have available for your Grinch Christmas tree, especially if you are shopping online. The idea with these trees is that they are whimsical and cartoonish. That can mean they end up looking much smaller or much larger than you pictured.

Assembly type

Trees require different levels of assembly. Some come with hinged branches that you simply unfold each year and others come with hook branches that you have to match to their assigned spots on the artificial trunk, which takes more time. Most trees also come in two or more sections that need to be assembled. All artificial trees look better if you spend a little time fluffing out the branches and needles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Grinch Christmas tree

Grinch Christmas trees are available in a wide price range. A stuffed furry Grinch head that can peek out from atop your normal tree costs about $12. Christmas trees that can be bent into cartoonish curves cost hundreds of dollars.

Grinch Christmas tree FAQ

How long have artificial trees been around?

A. The first artificial trees were made in Germany in the 1880s in response to deforestation. They were made of goose feathers dyed green.

Whose Christmas special came first, Charlie Brown’s or the Grinch’s?

A. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” television special came out in 1965, and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” was released in 1966. The original Dr. Seuss book was published in 1957.

What are the best Grinch Christmas trees to buy?

Top Grinch Christmas tree

The Holiday Aisle Light Blue Pine

What you need to know: There are certain colors that just scream Dr. Seuss and this is one of them.

What you’ll love: This tall, thin electric blue tree is the perfect jumping-off point for fun, creative Christmas decor. Add some Who-worthy ornaments or a Grinch standee and the look will be complete.

What you should consider: This is a relatively narrow tree and it might not fill up the space you have in mind.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Grinch Christmas tree for the money

Turnmeon Tinsel Prelit Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This tree would fit right in at a Whoville Christmas festival, with its bright color scheme.

What you’ll love: This is a pre-lit tree that includes ornaments so you won’t have to purchase additional items. You only have to assemble the base so it will be ready in minutes.

What you should consider: This is only 5 feet tall and not as sturdy as more traditional trees so it might make sense to place it on a table.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Holiday Aisle Green Alpine Artificial Tree

What you need to know: This is a relatively large investment but it might be worth it for the devoted Grinch fan.

What you’ll love: This is a whimsical tree that can be molded into just the right shape for your version of a Grinch tree. Even in a house with high ceilings, this tall tree will make a bold statement.

What you should consider: Lights are not included and will need to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

