What are the best gifts for writers?

Writing is one of the most fulfilling and challenging crafts in the world. Whether the work is creative fiction, poetry, journalism, criticism or technical writing. It’s an essential part of culture, history and daily life. If you have a poet, novelist, reporter or essayist in your life, they deserve a little support and encouragement.

Consider getting the writer in your life something both joy-inspiring and useful. There’s not much a writer loves more than a gift that encourages their passion.

13 best gifts for writers

Writer’s Emergency Pack

Writer’s block is nothing to laugh about; it affects everyone who writes creatively. This “Emergency Pack” is filled with prompts and ideas that are sure to provide a creative spark or inspire a new direction.

Moleskine Classic Notebook

Whether it’s for journaling, brainstorming or documenting the sights and sounds of everyday life, Moleskine is a perfect addition to any writer’s arsenal. Available in several colors and sizes, a Moleskine notebook is one of the most durable and useful accessories a writer can have.

Field Notes Expedition 3-Pack Waterproof Notebook

Another highly-rated and popular brand, Field Notes, now offers a waterproof and tearproof notebook that’s perfect for a writer on the beat or in the thick of the action. Be aware that not all ink pens work well with synthetic paper, so add something like the uni-ball Jetstream to complete this gift.

Scriveiner Black Lacquer Rollerball Pen

Whether they prefer paper or the screen, all writers love a fancy pen. Something nicer than a Bic or Paper Mate. This rollerball pen features jet black lacquer and a 24-karat gold finish. Plus, it’s perfectly weighted and balanced, giving your writer a small piece of luxury that writes smoothly.

Kindle Paperwhite

Writers tend to be some of the most voracious readers, as well. While hardcovers look great on that shelf in your Zoom background and paperbacks gain character with every bend, a Kindle Paperwhite is a great alternative. It comes standard with 8 GB of memory, and 32 GB for a bit more, giving your gift recipient enough storage to read “The Iliad,” “War and Peace” and “Infinite Jest” with room to spare.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

This gift might just blow your writer’s mind. Imagine a reusable notebook with an app for saving and sharing all of your handwritten notes, that’s what Rocketbook does. They’re only compatible with Pilot Frixion gel pens and markers, which are also great for use with standard paper. The pages erase easily with a spritz of water and a microfiber cloth, which are both included.

Sony ICD-UX570 Digital Voice Recorder

For reporters who don’t want to rely on their smartphones for interviews, this Sony voice recorder comes in clutch. This slim model provides great audio quality in three modes, including normal, wide stereo and focus recording. It also has 4 GB of memory built-in and a MicroSD slot for expanded memory.

“On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” by Stephen King

What writer doesn’t want to learn from the greats? From the modern master of macabre, “On Writing” serves as half writing advice and half King’s origin story as a writer. The hardcover looks great on a shelf, but King narrates the audiobook himself, creating a unique experience.

“Consider This: Moments in My Writing Life after Which Everything Was Different” by Chuck Palahniuk

If you want a more postmodern take on literature, “Consider This” is a dose of truth for fans of “Fight Club.” Palahniuk shares tales from his writing workshop beginnings and practical advice on discovering a writer’s voice and much more.

X-ACTO Electric Pencil Sharpener

Legendary American authors Ernest Hemingway and Truman Capote both sharpened pencils to help them think while writing. This electric sharpener makes the job faster and more precise while giving your writer a moment to pause and reflect. If your writer prefers the old school, a manual sharpener makes a great gift alongside a new set of pencils.

Antetek Blue Light Glasses

Eye strain is a real headache for anyone who stares at a screen all day, so if your writer is on their laptop most days, a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses can help. These make an excellent gift for the writers at their devices all day, every day.

PU Leather Desk Caddy

Writers can get disorganized pretty quickly, so an attractive desk caddy provides some dedicated space to stash supplies. It features four small compartments for pens, Post-Its and other accessories, plus a paper-sized compartment for documents and mail. This caddy helps writers stay clutter-free.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk

A solid lap desk is the best alternative for writers without an entire home office setup. This LapGear model features a dual-bolster cushion for keeping the lap cool, plus a built-in mousepad and a small device holder that’s suitable for most smartphones.

