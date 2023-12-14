So many Swifties, so many gifts

Taylor Swift has been making headlines long before dating Travis Kelce, star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, and has firmly established herself as one of her generation’s most talented artists. That’s why it’s no surprise that she has earned an army of fervent supporters who have affectionately dubbed themselves “Swifties.”

If you know a Taylor Swift super fan, shopping for them for their birthday or the upcoming holidays will be a breeze. We’ve gathered the best gift ideas for the most loyal Swifties, which include everything from slippers and posters to viral handbags and wallets. You’ll find several popular gifts for Swifties, such as posters with inspirational lyrics, table lamps, ornaments, apparel, jewelry and portraits.

The best gift ideas for Swifties

Swifties are among the most passionate fans in the world, which is excellent news for shoppers who want to gift them something they’ll cherish for their birthday or the holidays. Shopping for Swifties isn’t nearly as challenging as you might think, and best of all, many gift ideas aren’t costly, and some make for excellent stocking stuffers.

You can certainly give a Swiftie a high-end gift, such as a handbag or other fashion accessories, but many Swifties will appreciate simple gifts with plenty of meaning and thought behind them. We’ve rounded up the best gift ideas for Swifties, whether they’re hardcore or casual fans.

DakinFu Unisex Meet Me at Midnight Slippers

Whether barefoot or wearing socks, these cozy slippers keep your feet warm and have nonslip rubber soles for smooth walking. The high-density memory sponges and soft sponge insoles provide superior comfort, support and shock absorption and prevent your floors from scratching.

Yostyle “Life Lessons from Taylor Swift” Poster

Taylor Swift is a talented and accomplished songwriter whose music has no shortage of sage-like advice. This poster features a giclee picture printed on high-quality thick canvas with fade-resistant ink and has 28 life lessons from Taylor Swift to help you get through whatever life throws at you.

Aupen Nirvana Bag

This bag offers a fashionable way to store your belongings while on the go and can be worn over the shoulder or on the crook of the arm. The braided handle, flat bottom and asymmetrical profile at the top give it a casual look, but the gold charm makes it stand out. Plus, it’s available in nine colors.

AmazerToys Taylor Gifts Table Lamp

You won’t find a more stylish table lamp than this one, which features a figure of a performing Taylor Swift and colors that can be adjusted with the included remote control or by touching the base. The LED lights make it an excellent decoration for any bedroom or living room, and there are several settings to play with, including strobe effect and brightness levels.

Expression Tees Swift 89 Unisex Adult Hoodie Sweatshirt

We love the cotton-candy-colored sweatshirt, but it also comes in 12 other flattering colors so that you can show off your love for Taylor Swift in the color of your choice. It features a large 89, representing Swift’s birth year and has ribbed cuffs and a front pouch pocket for a premium look and feel.

NYFashion101 Swiftie Fans Pendant Necklace

If you’re working with a budget, you’ll be pleased to know that you can gift a Swiftie this affordable pendant necklace. It’s a silver-tone, 2-millimeter, 18-inch link chain necklace that’s great as a costume accessory or daily wear for Swifties who want to show their support for the pop star.

Benbiyo Taylor Swift Croc Charms

You might know a hardcore Swiftie who thinks they own every Taylor Swift piece of merchandise, but you might be able to surprise them with these Croc charms. It includes 17 Taylor Swift charms that attach easily to Croc shoes and can make for an excellent stocking stuffer this upcoming holiday season.

Peppermint Pace “Last Great American Dynasty” Watercolor

We recommend this watercolor portrait for any Taylor Swift fan who loves everything artistic. It can be hung on the wall or propped up on a table as part of home décor and features a stunning cliffside Rhode Island house owned by Taylor Swift, which she talks about in her hit 2020 album, “Folklore.”

Ausvkai Canvas Tote Bag

This reusable tote bag is made of soft, eco-friendly materials and is roomy enough to store several personal items, such as a phone, tablet, laptop, wallet, clutch purse and books. The 11-inch handles make it suitable for wearing over the shoulder, and the canvas print features a design of 10 of Swift’s albums surrounded by flowers.

Taylor Swift: In This House, We Listen to Taylor’s Version Doormat

Any Swiftie who wants to spruce up their home with Taylor Swift-inspired décor will love this doormat. It’s made with 100% coir and custom-printed ink for a premium look and feel, and it has a funny slogan that reads, “In this house, we listen to Taylor’s Version.”

Foefaik Faux Fur Coat

Swifties familiar with Taylor Swift’s outfit that she wears while performing “Lavender Haze” from her acclaimed “Midnights” album can rock a faux fur coat that’s fun to wear at shows. It has a silky interior for a plush feel that makes it suitable for spring and fall wear, and it comes in 16 colors.

