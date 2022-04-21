What are the best women’s joggers for summer?

Joggers are the pants you can wear comfortably year-round. They’ve taken over work-from-home fashion, and they’re not going away anytime soon. The best women’s joggers let you bend and stretch from the moment you wake up. They’re perfect for exercise, lounging and everything in between.

For the warmer months ahead, they come in breathable and sleek fabrics, making them perfect to wear out and about through the height of summer.

What are joggers?

Joggers resemble sweatpants, as they are loose-fitted bottoms made of soft or stretchy fabric. They also tend to have an adjustable or elastane waistband. Unlike sweatpants, joggers are more fitted, usually hugging the legs and tapering down to the ankle for a slimmer profile.

Joggers for women come in all kinds of colors, patterns and styles. Their versatility lends to their popularity, as they can be worn in various settings, from work to errands to outdoor activities and sleepwear.

What to consider when buying women’s joggers

Material

Most joggers are made with cotton or a cotton blend for a soft, light and comfortable fit. Summer joggers feature the same profile but usually with more stretchy and lightweight fabrics like polyester, spandex, nylon and elastane. This makes them extra lightweight and flexible. It also makes them machine washable, as inorganic material is less likely to shrink.

For the most breathable summer joggers, a cotton fabric blended with a forgiving material gives both a soft texture and a lightweight fit. Joggers made with a blend of materials offer the best of both worlds for summer, as they aren’t as heavy or thick as 100% cotton, fleece or terry cloth joggers.

Length and fit

One of the telltale features of joggers is their tapered calf that slims down to a fitted cuff above the ankle. There are, however, some styles that stop around the calf, known as cutoffs. These don’t taper as much and allow more of a breezy feel, similar to capris.

Since they tend to sit above the ankle, they usually feature an elastic or adjustable band that cinches the material together. The bottom of the joggers can appear more or less baggy, depending on the style, but they’re never as skintight as leggings.

Waistband

The waistband of women’s joggers can have either an elastic band or drawstring, like sweatpants. The elastic band or ribbed waistband usually sits higher at the natural waist, pairing nicely with cropped shirts and tanks. A drawstring band can sit lower on the hips for a more typical sweatpant style.

Pockets

Women’s joggers typically feature one pocket on each side of the pants. Some also feature cargo-style pockets down the legs or hidden zipper pockets at the back. Consider where you want to wear your joggers and what items you may need before heading out the door to determine which pockets are right for you.

Best women’s joggers for summer

Baleaf Lightweight Jogger Hiking Pants With Zipper Pockets

These slimming hiking joggers are a blend of nylon and spandex for the perfect stretch. They are moisture-wicking and provide UPF 50+ sun protection, making them perfect for getting active outdoors.

Sold by Amazon

Safort Cotton Joggers

These classic joggers are 100% French terry cotton for a soft and breathable texture. They feature side pockets with a hidden zipper pocket on the left.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Tiro 21 Track Pants

The slim legs, ankle zips and drawstring closure make these loose-fitting joggers extra comfortable. Made of 100% polyester, these pants are lightweight, weatherproof and great for activewear.

Sold by Amazon and Adidas

CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers

Polyester and spandex turn this classic profile into a lightweight, stretchy dream. They feature a wide elastic waistband supported by a drawstring and surrounded by two side pockets and two back pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Essentials Three-Stripes Pants

These Adidas joggers feature the brand’s classic three stripes down the sides, emphasizing the slim fit from hips to ankles. They are made of a cotton and elastane blend, making them soft and breathable for the summer.

Sold by Amazon

Soothfeel Joggers

A buttery soft blend of nylon and spandex keeps you cool and comfortable in these streamlined joggers. Deep side pockets and a large back zipper pocket offer ample storage.

Sold by Amazon

Libin Cargo Joggers

These lightweight joggers offer five functional cargo pockets for holding all your hiking gear. The polyester and spandex blend lets you move freely while shielding you from the sun with UPF 50+ protection.

Sold by Amazon

Ajisai Joggers

For a work-approved style, these sleek joggers double as comfortable slacks. The four-way stretch fabric comes in a range of subdued shades.

Sold by Amazon

CRZ Yoga Hiking Pants

For a high-waisted fit, these quick-dry hiking joggers offer a slimming hourglass shape with a drawstring elastic waistband. The two-way stretch fabric features extra bend in the knees, with mesh pockets and a hidden zipper pocket to stash small belongings.

Sold by Amazon

G Gradual Joggers

These mid-rise pants feature an elastic and drawstring waistband and zipper pockets for extra security. The polyester and spandex blend comes in 14 colors and patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Dragon Fit Joggers

These lightweight four-way stretch joggers are perfect for summer activities and come in more than a dozen patterns. The thick and high waistband is universally flattering, and the tapered leg makes for a slimming profile.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.