For added crispness and quick drying, install your wall-mounted drying rack in a room that gets a good amount of sunlight.

Which wall-mounted drying rack is best?

Looking to save space and money when you dry your clothing? A wall-mounted drying rack kills two birds with one stone by saving you space and economizing on the costs of using a dryer. It also keeps your clothes out of the elements so they don’t get sun damaged, as they might on an outdoor clothesline. For a top-tier mounted rack that will maximize your hanging space, check out the Aero-W Stainless Steel Folding and Drying Rack.

What to know before you buy a wall-mounted drying rack

Dimensions

Unlike standing drying racks that can fold up and be stored, mounted racks have to be attached to your wall (typically with a drill, but sometimes also with nails or other adjustable attachments). Because of this, they’re a permanent fixture once they’re installed. It pays to be sure that the dimensions of the mounted rack will fit your space. Otherwise, they might end up being an overhead hazard, blocking your other furniture, or becoming a pain to use.

Material

The three most common materials for mounted racks are:

: Cheap, sturdy, and lightweight, plastic is also rustproof and works well to hang small items of clothing. However, it may not be heavy-duty enough to hold up large amounts of clothing. It’s also not the prettiest material. Metal : The most popular of materials for mounted racks, metal makes for a sturdy base for your heavier clothes to hang from. Make sure it’s rustproof.

Foldability

Some wall-mounted drying racks can fold back into the wall, saving you space when it’s not in use. Others remain as is, and may take up more space, which might not be a problem if they’ll be in an otherwise unused part of your laundry room.

What to look for in a quality wall-mounted drying rack

Number of racks

Some drying racks have just one rack to hang clothes from; others offer two, three or more. For lighter clothing, you can use multiple racks without weighing your wall down; for blankets, a single rack is best. You don’t want to put too much weight on your rack, as it might pull out of the wall.

Colors and styles

While the practicality of a drying rack matters most, choosing a stylish option matters if you will place it in a visible part of your home. Finding racks with chic colors or attractive sealed wood can ensure that your mounted rack won’t turn into an eyesore.

Adjustability

Racks with adjustable lengths and widths can help give you the flexibility to hang larger or smaller pieces as you wish. Be sure to check that your space can accommodate even the extended length or width of an adjustable rack.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall-mounted drying rack

A mounted drying rack costs $25-$150. Plastic is the least expensive, typically costing $25-$35. Metal and wood can cost $40-$150, depending on the size, quality of the material, and the design.

Wall-mounted drying rack FAQ

How do I avoid getting mold when drying my clothing indoors?

A. Being careful with how you dry your clothing inside your home can save you from the headache of mold removal. Try these tricks:

Use a dehumidifier in tandem with an indoor drying rack. This will rid your space of excess humidity.

Consider opening the windows and getting some good ventilation into the room, if possible.

Don’t layer clothing items on top of each other. Aside from getting wrinkled, they won’t dry properly, increasing the chance of trapped moisture.

Will I damage my walls by installing a wall-mounted drying rack?

A. While a mounted drying rack is a permanent installment that will need to be drilled or otherwise affixed to your wall, it doesn’t have to cause irreparable damage. Here are a few tips:

For starters, make sure to never drill into a stud in your wall.

Next, check to make sure you won’t be drilling or hammering into a cable in your wall.

Finally, ensure that the weight of the mounted rack won’t be too heavy for the material of your wall to hold up.

What’s the best wall-mounted drying rack to buy?

Top wall-mounted drying rack

Aero-W Stainless Steel Folding and Drying Rack

What you need to know: Built to last, this high-quality metal drying rack looks smart while saving you precious space.

What you’ll love: The stainless-steel build is rustproof, made to hold up even the heaviest of your garments and blankets, and is easy to use. It can fold back into itself, keeping your room looking neat when the rack is not in use. There are 60-pound and 45-pound capacity options.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported being confused or unsure about the installation instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall-mounted drying rack for the money

Bartnelli Accordion Wall-Mounted Drying Rack

What you need to know: For a fraction of the price of most metal hangers, this solid and stylish mounted rack makes the most of the space in your laundry room.

What you’ll love: Rustproof metal can hold up to 60 pounds of clothing while being small and light enough to fold back into the wall when not in use. Customers love its durability and ease of installation.

What you should consider: Some customers reported using the template to mark hole placements in your walls caused a problematic installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Danya B Accordion Clothes Drying Rack

What you need to know: Chic painted wood and a large, rustic design put this mounted drying rack on another level.

What you’ll love: Not only can you dry clothes with the collapsible accordion racks, but you can also hang coats, umbrellas and such on the metal hooks beneath. This drying rack is a multipurpose piece designed to be installed directly on the wall.

What you should consider: It may be too bulky for some. The price is on the highest end for mounted drying racks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

