Which insulated dog house is best?

Insulated dog houses provide the same benefits as regular dog houses, such as a shady place to stay and the protective feeling of being in a den, with the addition of temperature moderation. They are a must for dogs living in the hottest or coldest climates. But you still have to consider the usual dog house factors such as their size.

The best insulated dog house is the Lemberi Insulated Dog House. It can be used inside or out, and the thermostatic plastic regulates its temperature in any climate.

What to know before you buy an insulated dog house

Insulated dog house types

Insulated dog houses are designed for either indoor or outdoor use, though some can be used in either situation.

Indoor insulated dog houses are closer to dog beds than dog crates. Their insulation is made of essentially nothing but soft, naturally warm materials like fleece. These are rarely safe for use outside as they won’t last long. Some can be collapsed for use as a safe traveling space.

insulated dog houses are closer to dog beds than dog crates. Their insulation is made of essentially nothing but soft, naturally warm materials like fleece. These are rarely safe for use outside as they won’t last long. Some can be collapsed for use as a safe traveling space. Outdoor insulated dog houses are designed to keep your dog both warmer in the cold and cooler in the summer. How they’re insulated varies. For example, some use multi-layered walls and floors, while others may use heavy-duty foam construction. You can often use an outdoor house indoors, though these may be too large to fit inside comfortably.

Size

Insulated dog houses come in as many sizes as there are breeds of dogs. OK, maybe not that many sizes, but you have a guarantee of finding a perfectly sized house if you look long enough.

Many houses come in small, medium and large sizes and typically match breeds in those size classifications. That said, you still need to double-check the exact measurements as one small-sized house is likely a different size than another.

The best size will be one where your dog has just enough space to lay down in with its legs fully extended and just enough height to stand fully upright. Dogs find comfort in being in tight, den-like spaces, so don’t get anything larger than this unless you’re trying to fit multiple dogs at once.

What to look for in a quality insulated dog house

Roof

For outdoor dog houses, a slanted roof is a must to make sure precipitation slides off and away. Otherwise, it can pool and quickly ruin the house.

For indoor dog houses, make sure the roof is stable and secure. Many indoor dog houses are mostly made of soft materials with little support, so roofs can occasionally sag. This can be annoying for your dog at best and dangerous at worst.

Design

Your dog house is going to be a major fixture of your home for potentially years. On top of making sure it’s comfortable for your dog, you may want to consider how it will look next to your couch or out on your lawn.

How much you can expect to spend on an insulated dog house

Depending on size and quality, insulated dog houses can cost as little as $30 or as much as $300-plus. Small-sized houses shouldn’t cost more than $150, while medium-sized houses shouldn’t cost more than $250. The biggest houses rarely cost less than $100 and can easily cost triple that or more.

Insulated dog house FAQ

Can dogs stay outside permanently with an insulated dog house?

A. Even if your dog house is built like the Taj Mahal and your dog is smart enough to control a heating and cooling system, you shouldn’t leave a dog outside forever. Dogs are pack animals and can start to feel anxious and alone if kept away from their pack. And you’re their pack. Dog houses should never be used as more than temporary shelter.

How long should a dog house last?

A. That depends on what material it’s made of, how well it’s made and what it’s subjected to. Flimsy indoor dog houses may not last longer than a year or two, while well-made and -maintained wooden houses can last for a decade or more. Plastic houses are somewhat in the middle and usually last around five years.

What’s the best insulated dog house to buy?

Top insulated dog house

Lemberi Insulated Dog House

What you need to know: This is the perfect all-around dog house, whether it’s inside or out.

What you’ll love: It comes with ground nails to keep it in place outside in harsh weather, and its elevated floor prevents water from seeping in. A ventilation system ensures that air doesn’t become stale. It comes in small, medium and large, and the roof comes in three colors.

What you should consider: Stronger, more active dogs may be able to move it if used indoors. You need a screwdriver to complete the assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top insulated dog house for the money

Anppex Indoor Dog House

What you need to know: It’s hard to find a warmer and cozier house for small dogs.

What you’ll love: The front can be removed to make a larger opening, and the top can be collapsed to turn it into a bed. It comes with a two-sided pillow, with one side plush for warmth and the other fabric for cooling.

What you should consider: It’s a little flimsy. The top can sag, and anxious dogs may be able to tear it up. A few customers received different colors than they ordered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pets Imperial Norfolk XL Insulated Dog Kennel

What you need to know: Big dogs who love the outdoors can hardly do better than this house.

What you’ll love: The floor can hold up to 150 pounds and be removed for easy cleaning. The roof can be opened and locked into place for extra airflow. The insulation uses three materials in as many layers to stay hot or cool in opposing weather.

What you should consider: It’s among the most expensive houses. A few purchasers received damaged pieces. Despite being “extra large,” it isn’t big enough for breeds much bigger than a Labrador.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.