Best fall gift basket ideas

If you’re including food in a fall gift basket, make sure you select items that are shelf-stable and have far-away expiration dates.

Which gift basket ideas are best for fall?

Fall gift baskets are appreciated for their warm sentimentality and cozy vibes. While it’s easy to order a pre-made fall basket with all sorts of treats and treasures, it’s often more fun — and sometimes more cost-effective — to design your own.

Building the ideal fall gift basket involves a little bit of planning and research. If you’re including food items, for example, consider shelf-stable options for practical reasons. Gift baskets for one person may include fewer items or smaller servings, whereas those intended for households should contain enough treats for everyone to enjoy. And of course, you’ll need to decide how to adorn the fall basket — whether it’s with ribbon, raffia or artificial flowers.

What to know about making gift baskets

What do you put in a fall gift basket?

Gift baskets usually contain a diverse assortment of items that revolve around a central theme, such as scent, flavor, color or occasion. Some gift baskets contain half a dozen pieces, while others have as many as a couple dozen treats and treasures. There are also some gift baskets that contain a single big-ticket item with a few small complementary accessories.

Types of fall gift baskets

Food: Gift baskets often contain shelf-stable foods, such as candy, snacks, fruit, nuts and chocolate. There are some meal-focused gift baskets as well, which contain soups, cured meats, bread and dessert items.

Beauty: Beauty gift baskets typically include self-care products like lotion, facial masks, hair treatments, bath products or spa and beauty tools. Most of the beauty products in these baskets share the same fragrance profile as a central theme.

Holiday: Holiday-themed gift baskets, including Halloween and Thanksgiving baskets, often include in-season delights. These range from candy corn to gourmet mixed nuts to fruit. They may include autumn-themed kitchen tools as well, like spatulas or cookie cutters.

Family: Family gift baskets include enough items for all members of a household to enjoy. These baskets generally have a greater amount of food items. Some of these baskets may include entire cakes or large cookie and candy assortments.

Assembling a fall gift basket

Popular basket materials

Wicker remains a favorite option for fall gift baskets, though it’s not the only choice. As far as natural materials are concerned, cotton rope baskets remain popular for their durability and reusability potential. Metal baskets are appreciated for their rustic, versatile designs. Plastic baskets are also worth considering because they’re lightweight, affordable and durable.

Gift basket essentials

Besides gift items, there are a few other gift basket essentials you may need to buy. Basket filler is often used to fill out the spaces between gift items, while basket bags help bundle and secure the contents in transit. Some gift baskets are lined with cut-to-size foam to minimize shock and stabilize items.

How to decorate a gift basket

Decorating a gift basket is the finishing touch that ties together the entire gift. The most common adornments include ribbons and bows. More ornate designs, which often involve hot glue guns or craft wire, feature artificial flowers, fruit or raffia. Another option is to attach a small, woodland-themed plush critter to the basket, such as a fox or owl.

How much you can expect to spend on fall gift basket items

On average, you can expect to spend anywhere from $25-$250 creating a fall gift basket. This includes the cost of gift items as well as assembly essentials and decorative items. If you intend to send your gift basket, be prepared to pay anywhere between $20-$60 for shipping.

11 best fall gift basket ideas

An autumn-inspired tea sampler

Stash Fall for Autumn Tea Sampler

As cooler weather rolls in, tea emerges as a preferred fall beverage. The Stash Fall for Autumn tea sampler includes six seasonal varieties with rich, distinct flavors.

Sold by: Amazon

An apple-scented candle

Yankee Candle Macintosh Large Jar Candle

Candles are gifts that keep on giving, and when you invest in this 22-ounce jar candle, it lasts a whopping 150 hours. The macintosh-scented candle is made with high-quality paraffin wax that delivers a consistent, clear burn.

Sold by: Amazon and Kohl’s

Harvest-inspired tea towels

Maison d’ Hermine Potiron Tea Towels

Autumn-inspired tea towels add an upscale touch to any kitchen or gourmet fall gift basket. This absorbent cotton set features three designs with pumpkins, leaves and harvest-themed prints.

Sold by: Amazon

Maple syrup

Butternut Mountain Farm Pure Vermont Maple Syrup

Maple syrup always seems to hit the spot, whether it’s poured on waffles or baked beans. This Grade A maple syrup hails from Vermont and is non-GMO verified and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

Sold by: Amazon

An insulated tumbler

Tervis Fiesta Butterscotch Fall Leaves Tumbler

From pumpkin spice coffee to apple cider, this insulated tumbler keeps beverages warmer longer this fall. The 16-ounce tumbler, which comes with a lid, is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Sold by: Amazon

A mini waffle maker

Dash Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker

This mini waffle maker creates pumpkin-shaped waffles, biscuits or hashbrowns. The space-savvy design is equipped with a 4-inch nonstick cooking surface and has a cool-touch handle.

Sold by: Amazon

A flavorful fruit preserve

Tiptree Black Currant Preserve

A flavorful addition to any fall gift basket, this popular preserve is made with English-grown black currants. The preserve is made in small batches to maintain the highest flavor and quality standards.

Sold by: Amazon

A pumpkin skincare mask

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

This bestselling Peter Thomas Roth pumpkin mask resurfaces and exfoliates with alpha hydroxy acid and aluminum oxide. It leaves skin feeling smooth, refreshed and radiant.

Sold by: Amazon, Ulta and Sephora

Praline pecans

Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans

Praline pecans are a favorite fall staple for cooking, baking or snacking. These sweet pralines come in a 40-ounce resealable tub that locks in freshness and flavor.

Sold by: Amazon

Wildflower honey

Beekeeper’s Naturals Wildflower Honey

Honey finds its way into many fall beverages and comfort foods, from tea to cookies. This raw wildflower honey imported from Canada has a light sweetness with floral undertones. It also features notes of mint, lavender and other herbs.

Sold by: Amazon

Molasses cookies

Archway Iced Molasses Cookies

Most fall gift baskets contain at least one comfort food, such as these Archway iced molasses cookies. They have a soft, chewy texture that lends itself to dunking in tea or coffee.

Sold by: Amazon

