Red Cross Heroes of the Heartland

DES MOINES, IOWA — The American Red Cross is looking for heroes, and they need your help finding them. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Heroes of the Heartland celebration.

Who are they looking for? The Red Cross defines a ‘Hero of the Heartland’ as: ‘

An ordinary person who has made an important impact in our community.

someone who recognized a need and acted. It may be

someone who has responded to a medical emergency;

a volunteer at a community organization or faith community who makes an impact every day; or

a first responder or service member who far exceeded expectations.

Nominees are being sought to be recognized for their heroism. An award ceremony will be held in March. Follow the link below to nominate a worthy hero today.

“The Heroes among us reflect what is best in our community. They leave a lasting and positive impact on the residents of our community.”