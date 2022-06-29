It’s just not Independence Day if you don’t get a crick in your neck from watching the vibrant colors of dazzling fireworks explode in the night sky! Take a look at where you and your family can enjoy the best fireworks displays in central Iowa over the July 4th holiday weekend.
|LOCATION
|DATE
|TIME
|Altoona — Adventureland
|July 4
|9:45 p.m.
|Altoona — Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino
|July 3
|Dusk
|Des Moines — Principal Park
|July 3
|After Iowa Cubs game vs. Columbus
|Des Moines — Yankee Doodle Pops at State Capitol
|July 1
|8:30 p.m.
|Grimes — Grimes South Sports Complex
|July 4
|10:00 p.m.
|Newton — Agnes Patterson Memorial Park
|July 4
|Dusk
|Norwalk — McAninch Park
|July 4
|Dusk
|Perry — Pattee Park
|July 4
|9:30 p.m.
|Urbandale — Walker Johnston Park
|July 4
|10:00 p.m.
|Waukee — Centennial Park
|July 4
|9:30 p.m.
|West Des Moines — 4200 Mills Civic Pkway
|July 4
|9:30 p.m.
|Windsor Heights — Colby Park
|July 3
|At the conclusion of the Celebrate America event
If you don’t see your town listed, submit the fireworks display information by filling out the form below and we will add it.