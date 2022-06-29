It’s just not Independence Day if you don’t get a crick in your neck from watching the vibrant colors of dazzling fireworks explode in the night sky! Take a look at where you and your family can enjoy the best fireworks displays in central Iowa over the July 4th holiday weekend.

LOCATIONDATETIME
Altoona — AdventurelandJuly 49:45 p.m.
Altoona — Prairie Meadows Racetrack & CasinoJuly 3Dusk
Des Moines — Principal ParkJuly 3After Iowa Cubs game vs. Columbus
Des Moines — Yankee Doodle Pops at State CapitolJuly 18:30 p.m.
Grimes — Grimes South Sports ComplexJuly 410:00 p.m.
Newton — Agnes Patterson Memorial ParkJuly 4Dusk
Norwalk — McAninch ParkJuly 4Dusk
Perry — Pattee ParkJuly 49:30 p.m.
Urbandale — Walker Johnston ParkJuly 410:00 p.m.
Waukee — Centennial ParkJuly 49:30 p.m.
West Des Moines — 4200 Mills Civic PkwayJuly 49:30 p.m.
Windsor Heights — Colby ParkJuly 3At the conclusion of the Celebrate America event

If you don’t see your town listed, submit the fireworks display information by filling out the form below and we will add it.