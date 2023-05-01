This week’s Scholastic Spotlight is on fashion, flare, and talent in central Iowa Schools.

Valley High School Fashion Show

High schoolers have a style all their own and one metro high school is nearing the culmination of its three-year fashion and sewing program with a fashion show to highlight what students learned. This week’s Scholastic Spotlight shines on Valley’s fashion designers and the work they’ve put in for the big event.

Dallas Center Hey Dude! Shoe Art

A Dallas Center Elementary student was recently recognized for his high steppin’ talent in drawing the Hey Dude brand shoes.