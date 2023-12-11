Both Waukee High Schools now have a new augmented reality tool to learn the skills of welding before doing the real thing! It’s an industry that has a huge demand for new workers and this tool is helping bring more students through the program.

Dallas Center-Grimes 7th Grade held a United Nations mock debate last week. The students looked globally and learned the process of making tough worldwide decisions for other countries.

Both stories are a part of this week’s Scholastic Spotlight. If you have an idea for a Scholastic Spotlight, click here and submit those ideas!