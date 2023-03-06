This week’s spotlight includes major achievements of elementary to high school students in Central Iowa!

Urbandale: UHS hosts the State Decathlon

A team of Urbandale Decathlon Club members volunteered this weekend to help make the State Decathlon a success at Urbandale High School. Decathlon is a competition comprised of 10 academic events, ranging from math to social studies, speech to art, even interviews and prepared and improv presentations. Cedar Rapids Jefferson took home the win, coming in at first place. They head to nationals at the end of April in Frisco, Texas. The second-place team is a Central Iowa School, Johnston High School.

Indianola: Wilder Elementary STEAM Celebration

The students at Wilder Elementary celebrated meeting positive behavior goals at the end of February. The reward was a special STEAM Day. STEAM stands for Science, Technology Engineering, Art, and Math. Representatives from organizations like the Warren County Farm Bureau, Conservation Board, and Iowa PBS came in to work with the kids on five special activities that really got them thinking in different ways. The activities ranged from discovering animals to programming technology and figuring out how to pull a valuable item out of a drain.