Boone Middle School received a huge gift of fitness! They were one of three Central Iowa Schools to receive a Don’t Quit Gym, valued at $100,000 from Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils. It’s this week’s Scholastic Spotlight.

If you have something to shout out about from students, teachers, clubs, or classes and want to feature it in our Scholastic Spotlight, submit it here.