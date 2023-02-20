Service is a big part of learning in central Iowa Schools and we have two schools incorporating service in their students day to day schooling.

Oak View Middle School: Dallas Center – Grimes School District

8th Graders are wrapping up two weeks of service learning. The 8th graders chose a service learning group to be a part of and they’ve been working on various projects from making blankets for animals at the ARL to learning about DCG community history and sharing what they learn with the community.

Duncombe Elementary: Fort Dodge School District

Duncombe Elementary students dined with Fort Dodge firefighters, police officers and medics early this month. The breakfast allowed the students to get to know first responders. The students also donated 40 stuffed animals to give to the first responders to have available to comfort kids in emergency situations.

