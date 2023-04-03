NORWALK, Iowa — Today’s Scholastic Spotlight takes us to Norwalk Warrior Cafe and introduces us to the students and award winning culinary instructor. We also highlight Madrid Elementary and their accomplishment of reading more than one million minutes! And it is Spring Musical season, so we kick off the theater season with previews of Waukee’s “Mary Poppins” and Bondurant-Farrar’s “Little Women”, two performances that happen the weekend of April 14th.



If you have a Spring musical or play, you’d like included in our list, please submit the information here or email Megan at Megan.Salois@whotv.com

