Kindness and culture are the themes for today’s Scholastic Spotlight!

Windsor Elementary (Des Moines Public Schools)

Windsor Elementary Art Teacher Kathleen Warren led students in an art project to create 500 kindness coins to send to the school in Virginia where a recent school shooting happened.

Southeast Polk Rams Softball Team (Southeast Polk School District)

Members of the Southeast Polk Softball team designed and wrote cards to deliver to Pleasant Hill Copper Shores Retirement home. They spent some extra time with the residents.

Metro West Academy (Urbandale Public Schools)

Metro West Academy students are learning about cultures around the world through a 7-week program called CultureAll. The program was funded with a grant from the Urbandale Schools Foundation.