Johnston High School has bright stands outs in the field of technology. A new Girls in Tech Club hopes to bring in more girls who have a love of STEM & a sophomore student has created a non-profit to help provide technology to other teens and families who have a need for the tools.

Johnston: Girls In Tech

Adonawit Meshesha and Gabriella La Rota presented to the Johnston School Board to create a Girls in Tech club at the high school. They wanted a safe space where girls wouldn’t feel like they may be competing with their male counterparts. They bring in female science speakers for inspiration and volunteer to work with younger girls to encourage them to grow a love of science and technology.

Johnston: TechGift Founder

Johnston High School Sophomore Kathir Kalyanaraman felt the desire to help families and students who could not afford technology get the computers, iPads, and phones they needed after the world went virtual during the COVID-19 shutdown. He created a non-profit where he refurbishes the used technology donated to him and then connects with organizations and schools to get it into the hands of young people who need it. Follow Kathir and TechGift on Twitter at @tgiftfoundation and on Instagram at @tgiftfoundation

Waukee: Science Bowl Iowa Champs

The South Middle School Science Bowl Team beat 21 other Central Iowa teams to take the top spot in the Iowa regional competition. They are now heading to the National Science Bowl in Washington DC at the end of April. Johnston Middle School’s Science Bowl team placed 2nd.