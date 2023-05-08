Scholastic Spotlight Highlights for Monday, May 8, 2023

National iJAG President an Iowa Teen

Waukee High School student, Kira Canada was just named student president of JAG, Jobs for America’s Graduates as part of the National Career Association. This is at the national level for the organization. JAG is a non-profit youth development program that helps young people graduate from high school and move on to college or full-time careers successfully.

Fort Dodge Celebrates Prom Kings

Fort Dodge High School recognized a special group of students at the end of April, crowning a group of seniors from the Circle of Friends class. It’s an effort to make sure all students can have a memorable senior year experience.

Pella Students Volunteer at Tulip Time

Performance opportunities are just one of the ways that students from Pella area schools contribute to Pella Tulip Time. They work as vendors and street sweepers and help set up and direct traffic from closed roads. Organizers say the older students are an important part of Pella Tulip time and without their extra help for the special touches, like Dutch performances, Pella tulip time, wouldn’t be what it is.