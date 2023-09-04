Typically you find vending machines in stores, restaurants and arcades, but Interstate 35 Elementary School has a special book vending machine.

The book vending machine was funded by the I-35 Educational Foundation. It’s been a big hit with the students.

Dallas Center Grimes cross country team went above and beyond last week to spread kindness across the community.

These two school highlights are featured in this week’s Scholastic Spotlight.

If you have a Scholastic Spotlight to be featured, send your idea to Megan here.