Twenty-one Iowa schools hit the Exceptional ranking in the 2023 Iowa State Report Card on Schools. One of those schools is Kate Mitchell Elementary in Ames. They’ve really turned things around at the school and people want to get their children enrolled there. Hear the story of the school’s success in today’s Scholastic Spotlight.

Finally, we celebrate Thanksgiving week and give thanks to all teachers and staff of Central Iowa schools. Take an inside peek into what it takes for Johnston’s bakers to bake up and prepare thousands of pumpkin bars they’ll serve up Monday and Tuesday to Johnston school kids!