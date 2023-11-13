Des Moines Public Schools Veterinary Science students represented Iowa at the national FFA Vet Science competition earlier this month. It’s an urban school with an ag science program that is leading the way against many more rural schools. Plus, Ankeny Centennial’s Marching Band had a huge honor by representing Iowa in this National Veteran’s Day Parade in New York City. It’s all in this week’s Scholastic Spotlight.
Scholastic Spotlight: DMPS vet students & Ankeny Centennial band’s big honor
by: Megan Salois
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now