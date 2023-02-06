Constitution Kids

Four Des Moines Public School high school students were finalists out of 500 that applied in the Know Your Constitution Contest. The contest is through the Iowa State Bar Association. The students completed a quiz and wrote an essay on their verdict in court case based off a similar Supreme Court case of the past. This year’s scenario involved a student in a derogatory shirt at a public event that was suspended from school. The finalists include Owyn Bucklin, Josue Barahona, Gavin Houchins-McCollum (3-time finalist!), and Ingrid Liening.

Blue Ribbon School

Van Meter School District celebrated winning the Blue Ribbon Award for their secondary school on Friday. The award is a national award recognizing schools for overall academic achievement or progress in closing achievement gaps in school sub-groups. The award is based on submitted academic scores two years ago and with a nomination from the Iowa Department of Education. 297 schools nationally won the award for 2022.

Waukee Bench

Waukee Students in the APEX Engineering, Technology and Robotics Program designed and built a custom bench that will sit along the Warrior Trail south of Windfield Park in Waukee.