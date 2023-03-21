It is Spring Musical season for high schools and we want to share with you what musicals you can catch our young people in across Central Iowa. If your school has an upcoming musical, please visit our submission form here to send the information our way to include it in our list.

Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25:

“Musical Sweets” at Southeast Polk High School: Performances by Chamber Singers, Chorale, Sudden Impulse, Vocal Gold, RAMification & senior soloists. For tickets visit their website here.

Saturday March 25:

Johnston High School: A “Frozen” Breakfast hosted at Summit Middle School from 9 to 11 AM. Please RSVP here.

Friday April 14 through Sunday April 16:

“Mary Poppins” at Waukee High School: A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Disney Film. For tickets, visit their website here.

Friday April 20 through Sunday April 22:

Johnston High School is the only school in Iowa, and one of 52 high schools across the nation, selected to perform FROZEN: The Broadway Musical this spring. For tickets, visit this website here.

Saturday April 21 to Monday April 23:

“Chicago” performed at Waukee Northwest High School. Times and ticket information will be announced soon.