If you’d like to donate to the Central Iowa ALS Association to support your Principal’s team, click here. Just search your principal’s team on the ALS’s website.

  • DJ Johnson – Ankeny High School
  • Dr. Jill Urich – Ankeny Centennial High School
  • Matt Meendering – Dowling Catholic High School
  • Ryan Woods – Johnston High School
  • Steve Pettit – SE Polk High School
  • Tim Carver – Urbandale High School
  • Brad Rose – West Des Moines Valley High School 
  • Cary Justmann – Waukee High School
  • Nick Ross – Waukee Northwest High School