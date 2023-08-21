If you’d like to donate to the Central Iowa ALS Association to support your Principal’s team, click here. Just search your principal’s team on the ALS’s website.
- DJ Johnson – Ankeny High School
- Dr. Jill Urich – Ankeny Centennial High School
- Matt Meendering – Dowling Catholic High School
- Ryan Woods – Johnston High School
- Steve Pettit – SE Polk High School
- Tim Carver – Urbandale High School
- Brad Rose – West Des Moines Valley High School
- Cary Justmann – Waukee High School
- Nick Ross – Waukee Northwest High School