Many high schools around Central Iowa have the Best Buddies program. It’s a program that matches up students with disabilities with students without disabilities to build lifelong relationships and hopefully an understanding of inclusion. The Urbandale High School Program was revitalized with the help of one special education teacher there and now she’s receiving recognition as one of this year’s Best Buddies Champions. Check out all the Best Buddy Champions and donate to their efforts by clicking here.

Waukee Community School District students in the APEX Program took time out of their day to deliver meals to Dallas County Farmers during harvest.

Both are this week’s Scholastic Spotlight!