Ankeny Fill the Fund

The Ankeny Community is coming together to Fill the Fund and pay off school lunch debt in the Ankeny School District. A number of restaurants on Wednesday will be donating a portion of the sales to the district for the school lunch deficit.

School Library Month

Ankeny School Libraries were celebrating School Library Month in all special types of ways, including having guest readers from the community.

Weekend Musicals and Plays



East High School presents “Rumors” in the Ruth Ann Gaines auditorium on April 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and April 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln High School presents Disney’s Freaky Friday – A New Musical. April 27-29 at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium.

Roosevelt High School presents Disney’s High School Musical, April 27 – 29th at 7:00 PM and April 30th at 2:30 PM in the high school auditorium

“The Addams Family” performed at Indianola High School. For dates and times and to purchase tickets, click here.

DCG Theatre is working very hard on its upcoming musical, Footloose! Footloose tells a story of a small town, where dancing has been outlawed by the Reverend. New kid Ren McCormack, along with the help of his friend, Willard Hewitt, and Reverend Moore’s daughter, Ariel, attempts to convince the Reverend to let the teenagers dance.