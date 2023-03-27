Two Central Iowa Robotics teams are the winning Alliance in Iowa’s First Tech Challenge. It was held in Coralville earlier this month and now they are heading to the World Championship in Texas at the end of April. The Johnston Area THOR Robotics Foundation and Prairie City-Monroe Alchemists teamed up during the state competition to take the win.



We talked with two members of the teams to find out what this program and challenge is all about, what makes it a great activity for Iowa teens, and how you can help get them to Texas for the World Championship.



Help get them to the World Championship:

It will cost each team approximately $10,000 to travel to the competition and represent our state. Each team is collecting donations.

If you’d like to Donate to Prairie City-Monroe, they are collecting funds through the PCM Boosters Club Venmo Account:

@pcm-athletic-boosters *Make a note that it goes to Team Alchemists.

If you’d like to donate to Johnston-area THOR Robotics Foundation, visit their GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/e3c0f4ed

Get your Kids & Teens Involved:

If you have a child or teen who may be interested in the STEM opportunities of being part of a robotics team here are some helpful resources to find or even create your own team.

FIRST is the sanctioning organization. Find general information on their website – https://www.firstinspires.org/

In Iowa:

FIRST Lego League is supported by Iowa State University (Susan McNicholl firstlegoleague@iastate.edu) – https://www.isek.iastate.edu/fll/



FIRST Tech Challenge is supported by the University of Iowa (Rebecca Whitaker ftc.iowa@gmail.com) – https://engineering.uiowa.edu/academics/k-12-outreach/first-tech-challenge



FIRST Robotics Challenge – http://iafirst.org/