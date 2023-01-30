Mental Health Student Leader

Kalven Owen of North Polk High School is one of 9 students around the country a part of the National Honors Society’s Leadership Network on Mental Health. Kalven works with other students at North Polk to bring ideas to their school to help support one another when it comes to good mental health.

Rock Creek Elementary’s 5th Grade Award

The Fifth Grade at Rock Creek Elementary won the Iowa Department of Human Rights award in a video contest where they demonstrated how they can use and live the principles Martin Luther King Junior lived.