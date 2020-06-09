Breaking News
Resources for Continuing the Conversation on Racial Injustice

National

  • The Leadership Conference of Civil and Human Rights: The nation’s oldest and largest civil rights coalition 
  • Reclaim The Block: Coalition to demand that Minneapolis divest from policing and invest in long term alternatives 
  • Campaign Zero: The comprehensive platform of research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in America.
  • Equal Justice Initiative: Non-profit organization, that provides legal representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted of crimes, poor prisoners without effective representation 

Local 

  • NAACP: Des Moines Branch: Non-profit organization whose local mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination in all areas of our lives here in the Des Moines Metro.
  • Mothers Against Violence(MAV): Organization whose mission is to aid in stopping violence and provide assistance and support to victims of violence
  • Creative Visions: Human Development Institute, with the mission to develop economically vulnerable individuals, families and communities into becoming self-empowered, self-responsible and self-sufficient through education and economic empowerment.
  • Showing Up For Racial Justice(SURJ): Des Moines Chapter: A national network of  groups and individuals working to undermine white supremacy and to work toward racial justice
  •  Urban Dreams: Advocates for all members of the community, breaking down barriers to success and collaborating with key stakeholders to overcome obstacles and uplift underserved and underrepresented people

