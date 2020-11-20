Skip to content
who13.com
Des Moines
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Politics
Coronavirus
The Future of Iowa
Hispanic Heritage Month
Return To Learn
Pass or Fail
Continuing the Conversation
Veteran’s Voices
Destination Iowa
Digital Originals
Special Reports
Agribusiness
Hidden History
Golden Apple
Top Stories
Medical Students Prepare to Enter a Health Care System Being Pushed to its Limits
Video
Top Stories
CyHawk Hoops Matchup Set for December 11th in Iowa City
Ames Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Woman, Killed Her Dog
Des Moines ICU Physician Offers Insight on Challenges Hospitals Face in Fighting COVID-19
Video
IDPH: Positive COVID-19 Cases Top 200,000 and 25 More Deaths Reported
Sports
SoundOFF
What’s Bugging Andy
Murphy’s Law
High School
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Senior Sports Spotlight
Top Stories
CyHawk Hoops Matchup Set for December 11th in Iowa City
Top Stories
The Punter From Down Under
Video
Top Stories
Ankeny, SEP Ready For 4A Title Showdown
Video
Big Game Bound Week 11: Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon
Video
Drake Says No General Public at Knapp Center for Start of Basketball Seasons
New Arena Announced for Des Moines Bucs at Merle Hay Mall
Video
Video Center
Mega Doppler-S
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
PhotoLink
Hello Iowa!
Cheers to You
On WHO 13
Buy Local
Holiday Mortgage Miracle
WHO 13 Covid Relief Drive for Schools
Live Streaming
On-Air
Gardening
Senior Salutes
Health Care Heroes
Community Calendar
Contests
WHO 13 Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WHO 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Public File Help
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
POLL: Thanksgiving Travel and COVID-19
On 13
Posted:
Nov 20, 2020 / 11:32 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2020 / 11:33 AM CST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
IDPH: Positive COVID-19 Cases Top 200,000 and 25 More Deaths Reported
Officials Release Names of 25 Arrested in Federal Firearm and Drug Sweep
Video
Weather
Ames Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Woman, Killed Her Dog
Des Moines ICU Physician Offers Insight on Challenges Hospitals Face in Fighting COVID-19
Video
Medical Students Prepare to Enter a Health Care System Being Pushed to its Limits
Video
Drive-Through Winter Farmers’ and Makers’ Market This Saturday
Video
Latest News
Medical Students Prepare to Enter a Health Care System Being Pushed to its Limits
Video
CyHawk Hoops Matchup Set for December 11th in Iowa City
Ames Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Woman, Killed Her Dog
Des Moines ICU Physician Offers Insight on Challenges Hospitals Face in Fighting COVID-19
Video
IDPH: Positive COVID-19 Cases Top 200,000 and 25 More Deaths Reported
Drive-Through Winter Farmers’ and Makers’ Market This Saturday
Video
More News