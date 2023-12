Join WHO 13 this holiday season as we work to raise money for the Salvation Army! We’ll be ringing the bell to collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign on Wednesday, December 13.

You can drop some cash into the kettle at two locations manned by WHO 13 between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. — Scheels at Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines and Walmart in Ankeny.

Donations of new toys will also be accepted at both locations.

You can also donate on the Salvation Army’s website.