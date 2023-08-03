DES MOINES, Iowa — The annual sales tax holiday on clothing and shoes begins Friday. For the next two days – from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4th until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5th – no state sales tax will be charged on eligible clothing and shoe purchases.

Most items will qualify, but there are exemptions. The big one: the item must cost less than $100. Any single item that costs more than $100 won’t be eligible for the discount. Here are more details from the Iowa Department of Revenue’s website:

And here is a list of items that are and are not eligible from the Iowa Department of Revenue’s website: