DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Victim Services Call Center is a 24/7 call center that aims to help anyone affected by violent crime. Andrea Keeling with Iowa Victim Services joined the WHO 13 News at 4 on Thursday following the deadly mass shooting at Perry High School to talk about the resources the center provides and how people can get help if they need it.

The call center can be reached 24/7 by either calling 1-800-770-1650 or text IOWAHELP to 20121. For more information about the Iowa Victim Services just visit their website.