DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Hero Academy is again seeking applications. The program – run jointly by the Des Moines Police and Fire Departments and the Iowa National Guard – to become heroes in their communities.

You can find more information on their website. The next class will take place July 23-29, 2023 at Camp Dodge.

WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson covered the academy’s first class in the summer of 2022.