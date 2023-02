DES MOINES, IOWA — A metro non-profit is using music and arts to not only empower girls and gender non-conforming youth and adults … it teaches them that they rock!

Rachel Gulick and Jill McClain from ‘Girls Rock Des Moines’ joined Erin Kiernan on the WHO 13 News at 4pm to talk about their program, including an upcoming ‘retreat’ for adults right here in the metro.